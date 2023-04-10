COVID-19: India logs 5,880 new cases, 14 deaths

New Delhi: As many as 5,880 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in India on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 35,199, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,979 with 14 deaths reported in last 24 hours.

While four deaths each were reported from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, one each was reported from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.91 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 3.67 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,62,496). The active cases now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,96,318 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(With inputs from PTI)

