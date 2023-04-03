India sees a surge in COVID-19 cases: Does the country need a fourth jab?

COVID-19 cases across several states in India are on the rise, thanks to XXB.1.16 – a subtype of Omicron, also a matter of concern.

According to the health ministry data, India logged 3,641 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s active caseload stands to 20,219.

There have been questions over whether Indians require a fourth booster shot due to the increase in cases and the new variant’s reputation for being able to escape natural infection as well as vaccine-provided immunity.

Let’s take a closer look.

Boosters may not be beneficial

According to eminent biologist Shekhar Mande, taking boosters for COVID-19 may not be very beneficial because the scientific evidence in support of them is insufficient.

“The scientific evidence on the benefit of boosters is weak,” Mande told News18.

However, persons with weaker immune systems or other medical concerns should seek advice from their healthcare practitioners, according to the former director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Mande said that “a slightly new variety” was the cause of the increase in coronavirus cases.

“Our immunity might be waning, or it might be a vaccine breakthrough mutant. But nonetheless, we will not see as many hospitalisations or deaths as in previous waves,” he said, adding that this surge would not resemble the first wave or even the disastrous second wave (Delta).

Dr Sanjeev Bagai, Chairman of Nephron Clinic told India Today, “The Indian population is well placed with two doses of the primary and one booster. At present, there is no data to show that a fourth dose is needed. Also, for those who are getting the booster dose now, it is wise to look at the intra-nasal vaccine that gives excellent IGA and resident T-Cell memory immunity for long-term lung protection.”

Also read: New Covid origins data suggests Covid-19’s origins to raccoon dogs at Wuhan market

Bivalent vaccines can help

Next-generation vaccines, according to experts, can help in the current situation.

The bivalent coronavirus vaccines contain parts of both the original virus strain and the Omicron variant in order to provide superior protection against COVID.

Dr Bagai told India Today that the bivalent vaccine is preferable to the monovalent and that a fourth dose after the 2+1 booster last wasn’t really necessary.

For patients approaching the third dose, he suggested using the intranasal vaccine until bivalent vaccines are created or made accessible in India.

The intra-nasal vax is additionally offered and has demonstrated excellent lung protection with rTmcells at the site of entry and local sIgA mucosal protection. In other words, it improves long-term memory immunity, he explained.

Rising COVID cases

The death toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 deaths — three from Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan — recorded in a 24-hour period.

The toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, ministry data stated.

98.76 per cent was the national COVID-19 recovery rate, according to the health ministry website.

Both the daily and weekly positive rates were 6.12 per cent and 2.45 per cent, respectively.

According to the ministry’s website, the nationwide vaccination campaign has so far administered 220.66 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among the top contributors are states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi, reported Indian Express.

Also read: Deadlier than Covid19: Africa sees new virus that kills within 24 hours, claims three in Burundi

XXB.1.16 has signs of increased infectivity

According to research by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), the University of Minnesota cited Maria Van Kerkhove, PhD, the WHO’s technical lead for COVID-19, as saying that XBB.1.16 has replaced other circulating sub-variants in India.

The 800 sequences they have from 22 nations, according to the WHO COVID lead, are primarily from India.

Times of India quoted Van Kerkhove as saying that according to laboratory tests, XBB.1.16 has displayed indications of enhanced infectivity as well as perhaps increased pathogenicity. In the previous six months, India reported the most COVID instances.

Fever, coughing, a sore throat, a runny nose, exhaustion, muscle aches, and abdominal discomfort are typical symptoms.

Centre to follow risk assessment-based approach

The states and union territories must use a risk assessment-based strategy to stop and contain the virus, according to a directive from the union health ministry.

According to Livemint, the ministry has urged state governments to assess the COVID-19 situation at the local level (districts and sub-districts) and to keep their attention on putting the essential measures in place for timely and efficient COVID-19 administration while also ensuring effective compliance.

“The five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track Treat-Vaccination should be followed with a continued focus on adequate and proactive testing as per guidelines, monitoring new and emerging clusters of new COVID-19 cases along with monitoring the trend of Influenza-like illness (ILI) and SARI cases in all health facilities or through dedicated fever clinics on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection,” the health ministry stated as there are few states with a higher number of infections.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.