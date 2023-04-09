Few Indian states reinstate Covid curbs amid rapid rise in cases

New Delhi: Several states in India have reinstated COVID rules, including making masks mandatory, after most parts of the country witnessed a rapid rise in cases in the past few days.

Earlier this week, India’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a COVID review meeting where he urged states to stay alert and review their emergency preparedness in case the situation gets worse.

The Health Ministry is also expected to hold mock drills in both public and private hospitals nationwide to assess emergency preparedness in public health institutions.

India logged 5,357 cases, taking the total tally to 32,814 on Sunday. India’s capital Delhi, on the other hand, recorded 535 fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent.

States like Kerala, Haryana and Puducherry have made masks mandatory in public places. In addition to this, people have been asked to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour and hospitals have been asked to be prepared.

In Kerala, most of the Covid-related deaths are mostly reported among the elderly population as well as those with lifestyle diseases like diabetes, said the state health ministry.

With inputs from agencies

