PM Modi takes stock of Covid situation as cases rise; five dead in last 24 hrs

New Delhi: India has been once again witnessing rise in fresh cases of Covid-19. Amid this, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the public health preparedness in the country.

The rise in Covid-19 cases come at a time when the H3N2 influenza is making several people ill across the country.

The India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in its health bulletin on Wednesday morning said that the country logged 1,134 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

There are now 7,026 active Covid-19 cases in India. At least five people died of Covid-19 in the country on Tuesday, the health ministry data said. One death each has been reported by Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala.

India's capital Delhi recorded its second death from Covid-19 this year. The first casualty was on 9 January, while one more patient died on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Delhi logged 83 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.83 per cent.

The number of fresh Covid cases had dropped to zero on 16 January for the first time since the pandemic swept across the world.

Delhi's Covid tally has risen to 2,008,087 and the death toll stands at 26,524.

Kerala govt sounds alert

Increase in new cases of Covid-19 in Kerala has prompted the southern Indian state of Kerala to sound alerts to all districts on Wednesday.

State Health Minister Veena George said there has been a little increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with the state reporting 172 cases on Tuesday.

Most number of cases were reported by Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts of Kerala.

"There are a total of 1,026 active cases of COVID-19 and 111 people are under treatment in hospitals. All districts have been alerted," George said.

Districts in Kerala have been directed to strengthen surveillance.

Last week, India's heath ministry wrote to six states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka - that were reporting a rise in Covid cases, suggesting that a possible localised spread of coronavirus could be causing the increase in cases.

XBB.1.16 variant behind Covid cases rise in India

The fast-spreading XBB.1.16 lineage is believed to be responsible for the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in India. Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra have reported the highest number of XBB.1.16 cases.

However, health experts said there is no need to worry, and increasing cases of H3N2 virus have made the situation little critical.

Several people are falling prey to influenza which is resulting to weakening their immunity and increasing chances of getting infected with Covid.

How to be protected of Covid and H3N2 influenza?

To prevent from falling prey to Covid and H3N2 influenza, people should frequently wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Wear face mask whenever stepping out of house and in public places

Maintain at least 6 feet distance from others and avoid crowded places to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus

Sanitise hands with alcohol-based sanitizer to help kill the virus on your hands

Avoid touching face, eyes, nose and mouth as the virus enters body through them

Stay at home if you are feeling ill and prevent the spread of the virus. If you experience severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, fatigue, bluish lips or face, rush to a doctor immediately

Common symptoms of Covid and H3N2 influenza

Though COvid-19 and H3N2 influenza are different, their symptoms are common. They include:

Fatigue

Cough

Headache

Sore throat

It is always advisable to get tested to know if you are suffering from influenza or Covid and then start the treatment accordingly.

