US First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived in a three-car motorcade, alongside her granddaughter Finnegan. US President Joe Biden himself is not at the coronation.

UK police detain leader of anti-monarchist Republic group Graham Smith ahead of King Charles coronation, news agency Reuters reported. Graham Smith had earlier told BBC, "Most people can't remember the last time, so it's not a tradition that means anything to anybody. It has no constitutional value, it's not required, and if we didn't do it, Charles would still be King."

"The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a moment of extraordinary national pride. Together with friends from across the Commonwealth and beyond, we will celebrate the enduring nature of our great monarchy: its constancy, devotion to duty, and service to others. No other country could put on such a dazzling display the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties," he said. On Saturday, ahead of the Coronation Sunak said "A new era is born" and it is a moment of "extraordinary national pride".Today's Coronation is a moment of extraordinary national pride.

"In the Abbey where monarchs have been crowned for almost a thousand years, representatives of every faith will play a central role for the first time," said Sunak, in a statement on the eve of the historic event.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday issued a special message in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III, saying "a new era is born." He also highlighted the central role to be played by all faiths in a religious ceremony over a thousand years old. The Indian-origin leader and the first-ever Hindu incumbent of 10 Downing Street will himself play an active role in the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday when he reads from the biblical book of Colossians in keeping with the recent tradition of UK Prime Ministers giving readings at State occasions.He and his wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, will also be at the head of a procession of flag-bearers as the UK's flag is carried into the Abbey by a high-ranking Royal Air Force (RAF) cadet.

The Duke of Sussex will quickly exit, flying back to the US to mark Archie's birthday, and is expected to attend only the abbey ceremony. Andrew stepped down from public life after his disastrous Newsnight interview in November 2019 and the furore over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

All eyes will be on Harry as he faces his relatives in public for the first time since he criticised Charles, Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales in his tell-all memoir "Spare". The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will remain at home in California with their children, Archie and Lili, celebrating Archie's fourth birthday which falls on the coronation day. Harry has indicated that he has enough material to fill another book, which will likely make the royals wary of encountering him.

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York will not have any formal role at the coronation of King Charles on Saturday, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Harry and Andrew, who are no longer working royals, will attend the service but will not perform any duties, The Independent newspaper reported. The two non-working members of the British Royal family will also be absent from the procession behind the Gold State Coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

New Delhi: King Charles III coronation is going to bring a seachange in the UK and across Commonwealth realms, prominent being National Anthem, coins, stamps, postboxes and passports to name a few.

Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Charles III instantly became King. However, officially he will be crowned on May 6, eight months after he ascended to the throne.

Numerous small changes to British daily life are taking place after King Charles III ascended to the throne. For instance, King Charles portrait will now feature on British money and postage stamps, Los Angeles Times reported.

The British national anthem — “God Save the Queen” or “God Save the King,” depending on who is reigning, as per the news report. After King Charles III ascended to the throne, the first three lines of the UK national anthem are: “God save our gracious King! Long live our noble King! God save the King!

‘God Save The King’ was a patriotic song first publicly performed in London in 1745, according to Buckingham Palace. The patriotic song came to be known as the National Anthem at the beginning of the nineteenth century.

Bank of England unveiled the design of King Charles III banknotes on 20 December 2022. The King’s portrait will feature on all four of UK polymer banknotes (£5, £10, £20 and £50).

The rest of the design on the banknotes will remain the same. The King’s image will feature on the front of the banknotes and in the see-through security window.

Bank of England expects to issue bank notes featuring the King’s portrait by mid-2024. People in the UK will still be able to use all polymer notes that feature the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

Current banknotes featuring the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II will continue to be legal tender and will only be removed from circulation once they become worn or damaged. The banknotes featuring the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II will co-circulate with those featuring King Charles III.

The Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The event will mark almost seven decades since the last coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. He will be the 40th monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. King Charles III and Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as ‘The King’s Procession’, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

After the Service, King Charles III and Camilla will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as ‘The Coronation Procession’. Other members of the royal family will join King Charles III and Camilla in this procession. The King and the Queen Consort accompanied by the members of the royal family will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.

More than 6,000 men and women of the UK’s Armed Forces and nearly 400 armed forces personnel from at least 35 Commonwealth countries will participate in the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, according to Buckingham Palace.

It is for the first time since 1937, the coronation of King Charles III will include the crowning of a Queen Consort. King George VI’s wife Queen Elizabeth was the last Queen Consort to be crowned. King Charles III’s coronation comes almost 70 years after the coronation of his mother.

On 6 February 1952, King George VI died after a prolonged illness and Princess Elizabeth immediately acceded to the throne, becoming Queen Elizabeth II. The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place in Westminster Abbey on 2 June 1953. The ceremony was conducted by Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Geoffrey Fisher.

Representatives of the peers, the Commons and all the great public interests in the UK, the Prime Ministers and leading citizens of the other Commonwealth nations, and representatives of foreign states were present in the coronation ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was the first to be televised and for most people, it was the first time they had watched an event on television. 27 million people in the UK watched the ceremony on television while 11 million listened on the radio.

