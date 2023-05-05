Say Cheers! Prince William and Kate's day out at London pub
Kate Middleton and Prince William hit the town on Thursday, just two days ahead of King Charles III’s coronation. The Prince and Princess of Wales went to the Dog and Duck Pub in London’s Soho on Thursday afternoon to check the preparations being made for the weekend of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation. AP
Hundreds and thousands of people will be flocking to the city to catch sight of the royal festivities. The Dog and Duck, located just one mile from Buckingham Palace, is expected to experience a surge in business. AP
Prince William donned a suit with a blue button-down shirt without a tie, while Princess Kate wore a long red coat by Eponine London (with a hint of blue lining). They interacted with employees and met representatives from other Soho hospitality and recreation firms. AP
While Prince William said he was prioritising his duties, he admitted that he “just had a bit of cider” inside the bar. “I will drink after the coronation, but not now,” he joked, according to People magazine. AP
The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted some of the people gathered outside after spending time in the bar. The pair made their first public appearance of coronation week at the Dog and Duck, where preparations for the historic coronation event are in the final stages. AP
The prince and the princess used the public tube system in the city, also known as the Tube or the London Underground to visit the pub. AP
While riding on the route named in honour of late Queen Elizabeth II, a picture of them sitting on the train was posted on Twitter with the caption, “Jumping on the Elizabeth Line to Soho!” AP
Kate also waved to those who were watching the street from their windows, drawing applause. Kate appeared at ease and happy during the outing. AP