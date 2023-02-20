The war in Ukraine is nearing a year. And there could be no bigger gesture of solidarity from the United States than President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv. He arrived unannounced on Monday, promised to increase arms deliveries and pledged support to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is Biden’s first visit to the war-torn nation since Russia’s invasion began on 24 February 2022. The American president’s two-day visit to Poland was planned but few knew that he would make a pitstop in Ukraine.

So what did Biden and Zelenskky discuss? And what is the significance of his visit ahead of the first anniversary of the war? We take a look.

When and how did Biden arrive in Ukraine?

Biden reached Ukraine at 8 am local time and was greeted by the US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink. The US president’s motorcade arrived at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv just after 8:30 am local time, where he was welcomed by Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska.

“Thank you for coming,” Zelensky said as he shook Biden’s hand.

Biden undertook a long and covert journey from Washington. He took a train from the border of Poland into Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

While rumours were doing the rounds that Biden would visit Zelenskky, the trip was kept a secret because of security reasons. Officials earlier denied that he would go to the war-hit country as he toured eastern Europe.

Biden left Washington without notice after having a dinner date with his wife Jill on Saturday night. “Indeed, the White House on Sunday night issued a public schedule for Monday showing the president still in Washington and leaving in the evening for Warsaw, when in fact he was already half a world away,” The New York Times reports.

Today, President Biden is in Kyiv to reaffirm America’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The United States of America will stand with the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/1IJuCcsVJd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 20, 2023

What did the two leaders discuss?

Air raid sirens rang out across Kyiv as Biden and Zelensky stepped out. Uniformed Ukrainian military officers lined the street. The two presidents visited St Micheal’s Cathedral in the capital. They then walked over and together laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance for the fallen heroes of the Russian-Ukrainian war. As a military salute played, they stared down in silence for a few moments, reports the news agency AFP.

Biden promised increased arms deliveries for Ukraine and vowed Washington’s “unflagging commitment” to defending Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

In Kyiv, Biden announced an additional half-billion dollars in US assistance — on top of the more than $50 billion already provided — including shells for howitzers, anti-tank missiles, air surveillance radars and other aid but no new advanced weaponry. “I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments,” he was quoted as saying in a White House statement.

There will be more sanctions on Russia, the statement said.

Zelenskyy said he and Biden spoke about “long-range weapons and the weapons that may still be supplied to Ukraine even though it wasn’t supplied before”. But he did not detail any new commitments.

Hitting out at Russia, the US president said, “Putin’s war of conquest is failing.”

“Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided… He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now,” Biden said as he stood alongside Zelenskky, according to CNN.

“He’s just been plain wrong,” Biden said of Putin. “One year later, the evidence is right here in this room. We stand here together.”

The US president also spelt out his reason to visit Kyiv. “I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about US support for Ukraine in the war… The Ukrainian people have stepped up in a way that few people ever have in the past,” he added.

What did Zelenskyy say?

With Biden by his side, Zelenskky said that the “democratic world” has to “win this historic fight”.

“It’s the most important visit of the whole history of US-Ukraine relations,” said the Ukrainian president, adding that it “underlines the results we have already achieved”, according to a BBC report. “Today our negotiations were very fruitful.”

He said that the results of the visit will have a reflection on the battlefield. “I know there will be a very significant package of support to Ukraine... serving a clear signal that Russia’s aggression has no chance,” Zelensky added.

What’s the significance of Biden’s visit?

Biden’s mission with his visit to Kyiv, which comes ahead of a scheduled trip to Warsaw, Poland, is to underscore that the US is prepared to stick with Ukraine “as long as it takes” to repel Russian forces even as public opinion polling suggests that US and allied support for providing weaponry and direct economic assistance has started to soften.

For Zelenskyy, the symbolism of having the US president stand side by side with him on Ukrainian land as the anniversary nears is no small thing, as he prods the US and European allies to provide more advanced weaponry and to step up the pace of delivery, according to a report in The Associated Press.

The visit marked an act of defiance against Vladimir Putin, who had hoped his military would swiftly overrun Kyiv within days.

Defence and security expert at the University of Bath and former NATO analyst, Dr Patrick Bury, told the BBC that the main takeaway from Biden’s meeting was the commitment from NATO allies that “we are in this for the long run”.

“They are signalling to Vladimir Putin that basically we are in this and are not going to back down and therefore you are going to have to question your fundamental assumptions about trying to outlast us in this war,” he told the publication.

How will Russia perceive this visit?

Russia was not kept in the dark about the visit. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the presidential delegation had notified Moscow about it.

The White House let Russia know of the trip hours before Biden’s departure on Sunday, according to BBC.

According to Al Jazeera correspondent Osama Bin Javaid, who reports from Moscow, Biden’s trip to Kyiv will “reinforce” the Kremlin’s view that the Ukraine war is a broader conflict against the collective West.

“This [visit] is happening just 24 hours ahead of the very important state of the union address from the Russian president where he is going to tell his audience, the people of Russia, that he is fighting an international hegemony of sorts,” Bin Javaid said.

Russia has maintained that it had to invade Ukraine because of the growing hostility at the border from NATO and its allies. Now the Kremlin will reiterate its view after the visit.

Biden left Kyiv, paying a tribute to Zelenskky’s “courage and leadership”. The American president will be in Poland for the next two days.

For everyday Ukranians, Biden’s visit is more than symbolic; it might provide a boost to their morale. But with no end in sight to the war, the future might be bleak.

With inputs from agencies

