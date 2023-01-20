It’s Day 331 of the Russia-Ukraine war (yes, it started back in February 2022) and the United States on Friday announced a military package valued at $2.5 billion (Rs 20,310 crore) for Kyiv. The military aid includes 90 Stryker combat vehicles and an additional 59 Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine, in addition to hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, the Pentagon said.

Interestingly, the aid has been announced just hours before a critical meeting will be held at the Ramstein military base in Germany this evening to discuss the next steps in the defence of Ukraine and ways to fend off Russian aggression.

In recent times, other countries have also stepped up their military aid to Ukraine — with 11 NATO countries pledging a raft of new military aid for Kyiv.

Estonian defence minister Hanno Pevkur speaking on the issue was quoted as saying, “The West must stay united and continue to support Ukraine with military aid. What Ukraine needs most is heavy weaponry… The hardest battles are still ahead.”

As the war rages on, with countless lives lost, untold destruction, here’s a clearer image of which countries are providing what aid and just how much have countries donated to Kyiv in their attempt to fight off Vladimir Putin’s troops.

US — the biggest donor

Since the war began in Ukraine, the United States has committed the most amount of military aid to Ukraine. According to the latest data released this week by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German think-tank, the US has made available about $50.3 billion (Rs 416 crore) of military, financial and humanitarian aid to Kyiv, with almost half coming in the form of military assistance.

On Friday morning, it was reported that the US would be sending a military package worth $2.5 billion. This would include Stryker combat vehicles, which are armoured vehicles capable of moving infantry across a battlefield. The US is also sending their Bradley fighting vehicles — a lightly armoured, fully tracked transport vehicle that provides cross-country mobility.

In addition to these armoured cars, the US package also includes eight additional Avenger air defense systems, 350 Humvees, 53 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles, or MRAPS, thousands of anti-armour rockets and an additional three million rounds of small arms ammunition.

This comes after the US in mid-December announced that it would be sending a Patriot surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine to bolster its air defence capabilities. The announcement came on the day that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Washington, DC.

The US has also provided NASAMs (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) to Ukraine. Two NASAM systems have been in operation in the country for several weeks.

However, the US remains firm on their move of not sending their M-1 Abrams tank, despite continuous pleas from Ukraine asking for more tanks. A Pentagon spokesperson, Sabrina Singh, quoted by New York Times, said that “it just doesn’t make sense” to provide Ukraine with Abrams tanks “at this moment” because they use jet fuel and are difficult to maintain.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington has continued to provide Kyiv with support and that the US is determined to give Ukraine “what it needs to succeed on the battlefield.”

UK aid to Ukraine

The United Kingdom is the second largest military donor to Ukraine; just five days ago, the Rishi Sunak government announced that it would provide a small number of Challenger 2 tanks to help push back Russia’s invasion. This made Britain the first western power to supply the Ukrainians with main battle tanks, which would be used to help train Ukrainian troops.

And on 19 January, Britain planned on sending 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine. “I can say we’re also going to send another 600 Brimstone missiles into theatre which will be incredibly important in helping Ukraine dominate the battlefield,” said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

The UK’s military package announced early this week also includes AS90 guns, armoured vehicles like Bulldog personnel carriers, uncrewed aerial systems,1,00,000 artillery rounds, sophisticated missiles including Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), Starstreak air defence, medium-range air defence missiles and a spares package to refurbish Ukraine tanks and armoured vehicles.

Wallace also added that Western unity against Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion remained strong and that allies were “in it for the long haul”. “If President Putin is banking on us getting bored this year, he’s wrong. We will plan for this year and next year and the year after and beyond,” he said, as per a Reuters report.

Poland

As per a new package, Poland will be sending S-60 anti-aircraft guns with 70,000 rounds of ammunition. It also wants to donate a company of German-made Leopard 2 tanks, if Berlin permitted.

Kyiv has been pleading for the tank, which it believes would help it to turn the tide against Russian forces, but Germany has held off on the decision until now. Germany has been fending off growing pressure from the West and its allies to send heavy offensive weapons to Ukraine, as they fear that it could be seen by Moscow as an escalation of the conflict.

Issuing a warning earlier, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, “Ukraine’s defeat may become a prelude to a World War III. Therefore, today there is no reason to block support for Kyiv, to procrastinate. Thus, I call for decisive actions by the German government on all sorts of weapons to be delivered to Ukraine.”

Also read: Why Poland is urging NATO allies to send more military aid to Ukraine

Sweden

Sweden, who is aspiring to become a NATO member in recent times, announced a new military package for Zelenskyy’s troops, which includes armoured infantry fighting vehicles and Archer artillery system.

Valued at 4.3 billion Swedish crowns, the package includes light, portable NLAW anti-tank weapons, mine-clearing equipment and assault rifles.

Reuters quoting Sweden prime minister Ulf Kristersson said Ukraine was fighting for the freedom of Europe. “That’s one of biggest reasons why so many countries are doing so much to help Ukraine right now. The moral support is important, but also our joint security.”

Sweden will send about 50 of its tracked and armoured Type 90 infantry fighting vehicles, the publication further stated. According to reports, the vehicles can be used to transport up to eight infantry soldiers and it is equipped with a 40-millimetre automatic canon.

Finland

On Friday, Finland too announced a new military package for Ukraine, its largest to date.

The €400 million (Rs 3,516 crore) package includes heavy weapons but no Leopard tanks. This is Helsinki’s 12th military aid package to Ukraine, with the former 11 having a cumulative value of about €190 million.

Denmark

The Scandinavian country also joined the countries pledging support to Ukraine, saying it would donate 19 French-made Caesar howitzers to Ukraine. “We have been in constant contact with the Ukrainians about the Caesar artillery, and I am pleased that we have now received broad support from parliament to donate it to Ukraine’s freedom struggle,” Danish defense minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said.

With inputs from agencies

