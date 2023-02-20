Kyiv: US president Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv on Monday to meet and support his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Biden’s surprise visit comes mere days ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The public itinerary of the US President had suggested he would be visiting Poland, but instead he has arrived in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

Biden’s here — on walkabout in central Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/l9uus74Dke — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) February 20, 2023

It is Biden's maiden trip to war-torn Ukraine as president.

Biden visits Kyiv

In a statement issued by the White House, Biden said: "As the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today (20 February, 2023) to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

Biden and Zelensky are nonchalantly walking around Kyiv while the alarm sounds. pic.twitter.com/MBttx544T2 — Malinda 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇮🇹🇦🇺🇬🇧🇯🇵🇩🇪🇸🇪 (@TreasChest) February 20, 2023

"Today, in Kyiv, I am meeting with President Zelenskyy and his team for an extended discussion on our support for Ukraine. I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments. And I will share that later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine," the US President said.

Biden and Zelensky commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine in Kyiv on Mykhailivska Square. pic.twitter.com/3oGbk7cauW — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) February 20, 2023

"Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure," Biden said.

'Putin was dead wrong'

Biden further said that when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, "he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong".

Zelenskyy hails Biden's Kyiv visit

Zelenskyy hailed Biden's surprise visit as a key sign of support nearly one year after Russia invaded.

These photos published by the President's Office show U.S. President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting in Kyiv on Feb. 20. pic.twitter.com/DJ1Nl6jWac — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 20, 2023

"Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," the Ukraine president said on Telegram in English.

Air raid sirens heard in Kyiv during Biden visit

Air raid sirens rang out during Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv.

Biden was next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy coming out of a church when the sirens rang out, without causing any panic, a report by AFP said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.