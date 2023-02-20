'Ukraine stands. Democracy stands': Inside Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv
It was a visit that was shrouded in secrecy. Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The US president met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced $500 million in extra assistance to the war-torn country
It’s a visit that very few believed would happen. US president Joe Biden stunned the world when he made a surprise visit to Kyiv and met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just days before the one year anniversary of the war. Biden arrived in Kyiv following an hour-long train ride from the border with Poland. Reuters
Biden began his historic visit to Ukraine with a walkabout. The pair visited St. Michael’s monastery as an air raid warning sounded across the city. The New York Times described the visit as “a demonstration of his administration’s resolve in the face of Russia’s yearlong invasion of the country”. AP
America’s Joe Biden, with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral. Biden has been itching to visit Ukraine for months, particularly after several of his counterparts in Europe all made lengthy train journeys to meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv. His visit was shrouded in such secrecy that Biden had a stripped down press travelling pool of just one reporter and a photographer. AP
On Joe Biden’s arrival in Kyiv, Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, “Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians.” Joe Biden said, “When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the west was divided,” the statement said. “He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong.” AFP
US’ Joe Biden also met with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv. Even though Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine is significant, his wife, Jill Biden, beat him to it. She had visited the border last year on Mother’s Day to meet with Olena Zelenska. AP
US President Joe Biden lays wreath at the memorial wall outside of St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv. On his visit, Biden announced half a billion dollars in extra assistance, including artillery, ammunition, more Javelins and Howitzers, as well as more sanctions on Russia to follow. He commended Ukraine’s courage during the war and said he had visited Kyiv six times as vice president. “I knew I would be back,” he said. AP
Zelenskyy and Biden spoke reportedly about “long range weapons and the weapons that may still be supplied to Ukraine even though it wasn’t supplied before.” Biden’s visit really buoyed the spirits of Ukrainians. Lawyer Roksoliana Gera told BBC that Biden’s visit was a historical day. AP
At the Mariinsky Palace, Joe Biden recalled the fears nearly a year ago that Russia’s invasion forces might quickly take the Ukrainian capital. “One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said adding, “Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.” AP
Zelenskyy has decribed Biden’s visit as “very fruitful”. The Ukrainian president described his counterpart’s visit to Ukraine as “the most important visit of the whole history of US-Ukraine relations”. Zelenskyy thanked the US president personally as well as Congress and the American people, ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.“Ukraine is grateful to you, Mr President,” Zelenskyy said. AP
US president Joe Biden holds a joint press conference with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A German government spokesperson welcomed US president Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine. Steffen Hebestreit said during a government press conference that the visit was a “good signal,” but declined to provide further comment. AFP
As part of his blitz visit, Joe Biden signed the guest book, at the Mariinsky Palace. In the book, Biden paid tribute to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “courage and leadership”. “I am honoured to be welcomed again in Kyiv to stand in solidarity and friendship with the freedom loving people of Ukraine Mr President,” Biden wrote. “Please accept my deepest respect for your courage and leadership. Slava Ukraini! (Glory to Ukraine). Joe Biden.” AP
Biden met with other Ukrainian officials too during his visit. Shortly after Biden’s departure, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said “it is a clear signal to the swamp – no one is afraid of you!” – presumably a reference to Russia. Reuters