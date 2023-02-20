'Ukraine stands. Democracy stands': Inside Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv

6/12

US President Joe Biden lays wreath at the memorial wall outside of St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv. On his visit, Biden announced half a billion dollars in extra assistance, including artillery, ammunition, more Javelins and Howitzers, as well as more sanctions on Russia to follow. He commended Ukraine’s courage during the war and said he had visited Kyiv six times as vice president. “I knew I would be back,” he said. AP