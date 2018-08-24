Zero trailer to be unveiled on 2 November, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, confirms director Aanand L Rai

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming Zero, helmed by Aanand L Rai, has created considerable buzz among his fans. Rai, who was at the trailer launch for his upcoming Manmarziyaan, told DNA that the trailer for Zero will be launched on SRK's birthday. “We’ll come out with Zero’s trailer on 2 November, Khan saab’s birthday. The shooting has been completed and the post-production is underway, as per the schedule,” said the director.

Zero enjoys a star-studded cast with Bollywood’s reigning actresses Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif playing pivotal roles. The movie is co-produced by Anand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and SRK-Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

The narrative of the film charts the story of a vertically challenged man, played by SRK. It was also reported that the US schedule will include NASA as one of its locations. Shah Rukh had pulled off a similar feat when he had shot at the International Space Station for Swades. Anushka Sharma, who plays a struggling scientist in the movie, will be joining the crew.

The film has considerable use of graphics and visual effects, owing to SRK's role. Talking about his experience, Aanand told DNA, “It’s amazing how technology can add to telling a story like Zero. The film is turning out wonderfully. I look forward to sharing it when it’s ready.”

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 11:13 AM