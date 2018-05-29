Zero: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma to shoot in US for 45 days for Aanand L Rai's film

Aanand L Rai’s highly-anticipated project Zero, wherein Shah Rukh Khan plays a vertically challenged person, is all set to wrap up its shoot schedule with a final 45 day-long stretch in the US, as reported by DNA.

It is also reported that the US schedule will include NASA as one of its locations. Shah Rukh had pulled off a similar feat when he had shot at the International Space Station for Swades. Anushka Sharma, who plays a struggling scientist in the movie, will be joining the crew along with R Madhavan.

The movie also features Katrina Kaif, who plays an alcoholic in the movie and is paired opposite Abhay Deol. Zero is expected to hit the theaters on 21 December. The makers had dropped the teaser and first look on 1 January, which left audiences gaping at Shah Rukh’s transformation into a three feet tall little person, courtesy heavy VFX.

This is the first ever collaboration between Aanand and Shah Rukh. “I am fascinated to see how a man with 25 years of a career, with so much success, fame, so many blockbusters, can still have a childlike energy. He did not burn out. He is the most obedient actor I have seen ever in my life. His energy on set is like a young boy doing his first film. I want to say that he is the best newcomer a director will get on the set... In fact, that is something I am trying to learn from him,” said Rai in an earlier interview.

