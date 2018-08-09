Watch: Manmarziyaan trailer reveals complex love triangle between Vicky, Taapsee, Abhishek Bachchan

Anurag Kashyap's next film Manmarziyaan's trailer released on Thursday, 9 August. Declaring the official release, Phantom Films, producing the project, tweeted out the news on its handle.

An apt tagline for the trailer, this dialogue is said by the female lead Rumi (played by Taapsee Pannu). The trailer depicts its three main characters in glimpses but the brief introductions are enough to whet audiences' appetites about how the romantic narrative of Manmarziyaan is going to unravel.

At the core of the film is clearly a love triangle. Vicky Kaushal plays Vicky, an unabashed, unconventional rowdy lad who is involved with Rumi, an rebel of sorts trying to oscillate between Vicky and Robbie (played by Abhishek Bachchan). Rumi starts off with Robbie as a rebound due to Vicky's obvious commitment phobia.

In a typical Kashyap-esque scene, Rumi asks Robbie, "Aap kya bachpan se Ram-ji type ke ho?" to which Robbie promptly fires another question at her, saying "Tum kya bachpan se yeh...Dayan type ho?"

However, Vicky's 'love' for Rumi comes to the fore as he tries to win her back with fervor. He even tries to get her to elope with him. Things start taking an unpleasant turn between the three to a point when Robbie exclaims "You both make me sick." Embroiled in confusion, the lives of Rumi, Vicky and Robbie seem to revolve around a troubled love-triangle.

Scheduled to release on 14 September, Manmarziyaan seems to be packed with emotions, angst and complications.

