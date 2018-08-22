Aanand L Rai on his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan for Zero: Found a brother in him

Aanand L Rai has been quite experimental in his choice of films. He has been a supporter of small budget films and his gamble has successfully paid off at the box office. His recent projects include films like Nil Battey Sannata and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which have both garnered critical and commercial acclaim.

In New Delhi for the promotions of Happy Phirr Bhab Jayegi, Rai opened up about his filmmaking process with The Indian Express and also discussed his upcoming film Zero, featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Rai says that 'budget' has never been a parameter by which he judges the films he wants to be involved with. He focuses on the content and scripts instead. However, he admits that his middle class upbringing plays a role behind him gravitating towards scripts which depict slice-of-life narratives that depict common people. Big budgets make Rai nervous, as there is considerable responsibility that comes with it. Smaller films, according to Rai, allow him more breathing space to treat the film creatively.

Talking about his experience of working with Khan, Rai maintains that it has been one of his best. Terming Khan as one of the most "obedient" actors, Rai says, "The fan moment was there for the first two days. He brushed it off quite soon. After that, I found a brother in him.”

Working on Zero, Rai did not have to necessarily think about the budget aspect as the project is backed by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. The lack of monetary worries was definitely a helpful factor in the smooth functioning of filming, confessed Aanand.

In Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Rai again collaborates with Jimmy Sheirgill, with whom he had began his directorial journey. The two worked together on a film titled Stranger, almost 11 years ago.

Rai said that Jimmy was more of a friend to him than a star and that he was fortunate to have such people in his film career. "I have a professional relationship with many but with Jimmy, it’s personal. I feel fortunate and happy that we have been together for over a decade, not just for work but also maintained the relationship of friendship," added the director.

