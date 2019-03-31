ZEE Cine Awards 2019: When and where to watch the full show, live streaming on 31 March

The ZEE Cine Awards 2019 is perhaps one of the most celebrated award ceremonies in the Hindi film industry. Instituted in November 1997, it is touted to recognise "excellence in cinema - the democratic way". For the first time in any award show, ‘Social Media Sentiments’ will be used to determine the winners of Viewers’ Choice category, through an online voting system.

The ZEE Cine Awards took place on 19 March at 6:30 pm in the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Here is all you need to know about the film ceremony.

Where to Watch

The 2019 edition of ZEE Cine Awards is being telecast on ZEE Cinema today (31 March) since 12 pm. It can also be live-streamed on ZEE's OTT platflorm, ZEE5.

Host

Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal are hosting this year's Zee Cine Awards. Both Aaryan and Kaushal had a momentous 2018 with a string of successes. While Kaushal was seen in blockbuster films Raazi, Sanju and Netflix's Love Per Square Foot, Aaryan was lauded for his performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. This is the first time that the duo would share the stage. Ranveer Singh also joined the two to host a few segments of the ceremony, as indicated by a promo video shared by the Twitter handle of Zee Cine Awards.

Performances

Ranveer Singh has been roped in for a high-octane performance, which reportedly will feature a 50-foot-tall figurine of the actor. The actor is likely to swing to his popular numbers from Gully Boy and Simmba. Brahmastra co-stars and real life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will perform a slow dance to ‘Ishq Wala Love’ from Alia’s debut film Student of the Year. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, too, will deliver a duet performance to a medley of Varun's chartbusters, including 'Jeena Jeena' and 'Sun Sathiya'. The lineup of performers also include Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal.

Nominations

2018 was the year of 'sleeper hits'. While many big-budget extravaganzas (Race 3, Thugs of Hindostan) failed to rake in the numbers at the box office, smaller films such as Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree not only were hailed by critics but also went on to become big commercial successes. Along with Badhaai Ho and Stree, Padmaavat, Sanju and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety are also nominated in the Best Film category.

Veere Di Wedding secured two Best Actress nominations for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Apart from Sonam and Kareena, Alia Bhatt has been nominated for Raazi, Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat, Anushka Sharma for Sui Dhaaga: Made in India and Taapsee Pannu for Mulk.

Among the male actors, Ranveer Singh has received two nominations in the Best Male Actor category, for Simmba and Padmaavat. Other nominees include Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju), Varun Dhawan (Sui Dhaaga: Made in India), Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Kartik Aaryan (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety).

Refer to the winners' list here.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2019 14:55:11 IST