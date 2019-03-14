Ayan Mukerji on Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's love is the film's 'guiding light'

Ever since Ayan Mukerji joined Instagram, he has been sharing anecdotes about his journey of making Brahmāstra. Now, the director has shared a story behind the genesis of the romantic-drama, which began as early as in 2016. He also added that 'there has been a lot of love' between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor since they began working together on the film.

Sharing a still with Alia and Ranbir from the VFX studio in London, he wrote that the brief given to the actors was that the romance between the characters was more important than the characters themselves, and so they had to work as a unit. Describing how Brahmāstra, at its heart, is a love story, he said, "Love is Brahmāstra’s guiding light."

Earlier, Ayan shared a picture with Alia, and revealed that he met the actress as a child when he was an 18-year-old. He also unveiled a picture of Ranbir, and said that the character was initially supposed to be called Rumi, before Shiva came along.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna.

Brahmastra is first part of a sci-fi trilogy which has been created by Ayan. It is slated to release around Christmas this year.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 11:03:06 IST