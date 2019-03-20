Zee Cine Awards 2019: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt groove to Student of the Year song 'Ishq Wala Love'

The Zee Cine Awards 2019, which was held in Mumbai on 19 March, was a star-studded affair with several performances and dapper red carpet appearances.

Brahmastra co-stars and real life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took to stage to perform a slow dance to ‘Ishq Wala Love’ from Alia’s debut film Student of the Year.

Next to them, show hosts Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal are seen laughing and copying Alia and Ranbir’s steps. At one point, Ranbir sweeps Alia off her feet for a twirl and Vicky does the same with Kartik.



Directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Dharma Productions, Brahmastra is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy. It is slated to release around Christmas this year. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 16:16:25 IST