You are here:

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor win top honours for Padmaavat, Sanju

FP Staff

Mar 20, 2019 10:34:47 IST

Zee Cine Awards 2019 was a star-studded affair with several performances and dapper red carpet appearances. Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a red gown while Ranveer Singh chose to complement his wife in a black, floral suit with a bow-tie. Alia Bhatt opted for a floral sequenced gown.

 

The evening was hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal. The young duo put up a humourous show, taking harmless jibes at stars.

While Deepika reigned strong with her Padmaavat performance earning her an award for Best Actress, Sanju star Ranbir Kapoor picked up the award for Best Actor. Debut performances by Dhadak duo Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor were acknowledged as well. Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun won in the Best Actor in Negative Role category, which deservedly went to Tabu. Ayushmann Khurrana's successful year earned him a trophy for Extraordinary Performer of the Year.

Ranveer Singh's moving performance as Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat was recognised with a Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice award. Luka Chuppi star Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor in comic role for the portrayal of a possessive buddy in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Veteran Hema Malini was presented with an award for Extraordinary Contribution to Indian Cinema.

The best supporting actor awards went to Katrina Kaif for Zero and Vicky Kaushal for Sanju. Zero also won the award for Best VFX. Debutant director Amar Kaushik picked up the prize for Best Debut Director for Stree.

As far as performances went, the highlight of the evening was Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's joint performance. The couple performed on famous numbers like 'Jeena Jeena' from Badlapur and 'Sun Sathiya' from ABCD 2 among others. Varun then went on to groove to 'High Rated Gabru.'

 

The actor praised Kiara post the performance and even shared the fact that he performed his solo song 'Firstclass' from Kalank during the evening.

 

The evening's highlight was an impromptu gig by Alia and Ranbir on-stage, when the couple were seen dancing to 'Ishq Wala Love'.

There were performances by Ayushmann and Kriti Sanon also.

Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen celebrating 25 years of her iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which is now considered a seminal classic. She performed on the song 'Maye Ni Maye', which has been crooned by Lata Mangeskar. The actress took a trip down the memory lane with her performance and left the audience nostalgic.

The complete list of winners is as follows:

Best Director
Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat

Best Actor (Female)
Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat

Best Actor (Male)
Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju

Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice
Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat

Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Katrina Kaif for Zero

Extraordinary Performer of the Year
Ayushmann Khurrana

Best Debut (Male)
Ishaan Khatter for Beyond the Clouds/ Dhadak

Best Debut (Female)
Janhvi Kapoor for Dhadak

Best Actor in a Negative Role
Tabu for Andhadhun

Best Actor in a Comic Role
Kartik Aaryan for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Extraordinary Contribution to the Indian Cinema
Hema Malini

Extraordinary Icon for Social Change
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Best Playback Singer (Male)
Yasser Desai for 'Naino Ne Bandhi' (Gold)

Best Playback Singer (Female)
Vibha Saraf and Harshdeep Kaur for 'Dilbaro' (Raazi)

Best Debut Director
Amar Kaushik for Stree

Best Choreography
'Ghoomar' for Padmaavat

Best Dialogues
Pankaj Tripathi for Stree

Best VFX
Zero

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 10:42:18 IST

tags: Alia Bhatt , Ayushmann Khurrana , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Deepika Padukone , Padmaavat , Ranbir Kapoor , Ranveer Singh , Sanju , Stree , Zee Cine Awards 2019 , Zero

also see

Zee Cine Awards 2019: From performances to hosts, all you need to know about the ceremony on 19 March

Zee Cine Awards 2019: From performances to hosts, all you need to know about the ceremony on 19 March

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone groove to Ranveer Singh's Simmba song 'Aankh Maarey'

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone groove to Ranveer Singh's Simmba song 'Aankh Maarey'

Narendra Modi urges Bollywood A-listers to spread awareness about Lok Sabha Election 2019

Narendra Modi urges Bollywood A-listers to spread awareness about Lok Sabha Election 2019