Zee Cine Awards 2019: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor win top honours for Padmaavat, Sanju
Zee Cine Awards 2019 was a star-studded affair with several performances and dapper red carpet appearances. Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a red gown while Ranveer Singh chose to complement his wife in a black, floral suit with a bow-tie. Alia Bhatt opted for a floral sequenced gown.
The dazzling diva has arrived! ⭐⭐@aliaa08 #ZeeCineAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/WOFoZOL5xS
— Zee Cine Awards (@ZeeCineAwards) March 19, 2019
Power House of entertainment is here!! @RanveerOfficial #ZeeCineAwards2019 @zeecinema pic.twitter.com/kPHP2vcPSb — Zee Cine Awards (@ZeeCineAwards) March 19, 2019
congratulations charming didi princess @deepikapadukone for won the award best choregraphy on ghoomar of padmavaat you deserve it you are the best very proud of you princess and happy for you tc #ZeeCineAwards2019 and you're really gorgeous this tonight❤️ pic.twitter.com/S6pwCK2OsR — GEO DIDI PRINCESS DEEPIKA RANVEER BHAI❤️ (@PRINCESSdeeps86) March 19, 2019
Ohh my gorgeous ❤#JanhviKapoor #ZeeCineAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/UNxXs9eJBZ — janhvikapoor_fans (@JanhviKfans) March 19, 2019
The evening was hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal. The young duo put up a humourous show, taking harmless jibes at stars.
They are coming to charm you & mind it, their josh is high! @vickykaushal09 & @TheAaryanKartik are ready to take you on a ride full of entertainment & masti in #ZeeCineAwards2019, Sun, 31st March, 12 noon, only on @zeecinema. pic.twitter.com/AM8FHeZEaO
— Zee Cine Awards (@ZeeCineAwards) March 15, 2019
While Deepika reigned strong with her Padmaavat performance earning her an award for Best Actress, Sanju star Ranbir Kapoor picked up the award for Best Actor. Debut performances by Dhadak duo Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor were acknowledged as well. Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun won in the Best Actor in Negative Role category, which deservedly went to Tabu. Ayushmann Khurrana's successful year earned him a trophy for Extraordinary Performer of the Year.
.@ayushmannk graciously accepts the Award for The Extraordinary Performance Of The Year. #ZeeCineAwards2019 @zeecinema @ZeeCineAwards #AyushmannKhurrana pic.twitter.com/B4BWgcfOUe
— Team_AyushmannK (@Ayushmann_Team) March 19, 2019
Ranveer Singh's moving performance as Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat was recognised with a Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice award. Luka Chuppi star Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor in comic role for the portrayal of a possessive buddy in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Veteran Hema Malini was presented with an award for Extraordinary Contribution to Indian Cinema.
#2 Ranveer Singh heartfelt speech thanking Sanjay Leela Bhansali for shaping him as an artist. ❤️#AlauddinKhilji #BestActor #ZeeCineAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/P5d9LSmISZ — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) March 19, 2019
The best supporting actor awards went to Katrina Kaif for Zero and Vicky Kaushal for Sanju. Zero also won the award for Best VFX. Debutant director Amar Kaushik picked up the prize for Best Debut Director for Stree.
Congratulations to the entire team of @Zero21Dec on bagging an award for ‘Best VFX’ for the film #Zero | @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @aanandlrai @Harry0073 @vfx_redchillies @zeecinema #ZeeCineAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/DF698dbxJ4
— Imran_srkian (@imran_srkian22) March 20, 2019
As far as performances went, the highlight of the evening was Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's joint performance. The couple performed on famous numbers like 'Jeena Jeena' from Badlapur and 'Sun Sathiya' from ABCD 2 among others. Varun then went on to groove to 'High Rated Gabru.'
Romance in the air! Courtesy @Varun_dvn Dhawan and Kiara Advani. ❤ . .#ZeeCineAwards2019 @zeecinema @ZeeCineAwards pic.twitter.com/mHhB0L0WWC — dna After Hrs (@dnaAfterHrs) March 19, 2019
Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani setting stage on fire@Varun_dvn @Advani_Kiara pic.twitter.com/K3kvANbqxI
— Ankit Yadav (@AnkitFearless) March 19, 2019
.@Varun_dvn set the stage on fire with his kickass performance! 😎 . . .#ZeeCineAwards2019 @zeecinema @ZeeCineAwards #VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/48k1hBVE9E — dna After Hrs (@dnaAfterHrs) March 19, 2019
The actor praised Kiara post the performance and even shared the fact that he performed his solo song 'Firstclass' from Kalank during the evening.
Also thank u @Advani_Kiara for being so graceful and excited about this performance has got me so energised about #firstclass now. Watch out for this girl she’s on fireeeeeeeeee — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 19, 2019
U just performed #firstclass my song from kalank at #ZeeCineAwards2019 and the joy it gave me to dance on a track sung by Arijit and composed by @ipritamofficial. After palat this is the second masala dance song that I feel like breaking the floor on coming soon — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 19, 2019
Zafar aka Varun Dhawan performing with @Advani_Kiara on Kalank's Next Song #FirstClass at #ZeeCineAwards2019. ;)❤️ @Varun_dvn #Zafar #KALANK pic.twitter.com/KVbcVRAt6Q
— Aadil ZAFAR Dhawan (@Aadil_mns) March 19, 2019
The evening's highlight was an impromptu gig by Alia and Ranbir on-stage, when the couple were seen dancing to 'Ishq Wala Love'.
How adorable are they!! 😍😍😍 @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor @zeecinema #ZeeCineAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/zDDdy68K6R
— Zee Cine Awards (@ZeeCineAwards) March 19, 2019
Wait for it! 😍 @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor#ZeeCineAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/xlManSERMK
— Zee Cine Awards (@ZeeCineAwards) March 19, 2019
There were performances by Ayushmann and Kriti Sanon also.
.@kritisanon has left us amazed with her scintillating dance moves #ZeeCineAwards2019 @KritiSanonCafe @kritisanonfans @kritisanonslay pic.twitter.com/EDWtBuWDCy — BollywoodLife (@bollywood_life) March 19, 2019
.@ayushmannk takes over the stage! #ZeeCineAwards2019 @zeecinema @ZeeCineAwards #AyushmannKhurrana pic.twitter.com/sV0APmzeVN
— Team_AyushmannK (@Ayushmann_Team) March 19, 2019
Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen celebrating 25 years of her iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which is now considered a seminal classic. She performed on the song 'Maye Ni Maye', which has been crooned by Lata Mangeskar. The actress took a trip down the memory lane with her performance and left the audience nostalgic.
.@MadhuriDixit celebrates 25 Years of #HumAapkeHainKoun with a beautiful tribute! . . .#ZeeCineAwards2019 @zeecinema @ZeeCineAwards pic.twitter.com/9rwEornZFN — dna After Hrs (@dnaAfterHrs) March 19, 2019
The complete list of winners is as follows:
Best Director
Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat
Best Actor (Female)
Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat
Best Actor (Male)
Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju
Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice
Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Vicky Kaushal for Sanju
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Katrina Kaif for Zero
Extraordinary Performer of the Year
Ayushmann Khurrana
Best Debut (Male)
Ishaan Khatter for Beyond the Clouds/ Dhadak
Best Debut (Female)
Janhvi Kapoor for Dhadak
Best Actor in a Negative Role
Tabu for Andhadhun
Best Actor in a Comic Role
Kartik Aaryan for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Extraordinary Contribution to the Indian Cinema
Hema Malini
Extraordinary Icon for Social Change
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Yasser Desai for 'Naino Ne Bandhi' (Gold)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Vibha Saraf and Harshdeep Kaur for 'Dilbaro' (Raazi)
Best Debut Director
Amar Kaushik for Stree
Best Choreography
'Ghoomar' for Padmaavat
Best Dialogues
Pankaj Tripathi for Stree
Best VFX
Zero
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 10:42:18 IST