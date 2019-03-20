Zee Cine Awards 2019: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor win top honours for Padmaavat, Sanju

Zee Cine Awards 2019 was a star-studded affair with several performances and dapper red carpet appearances. Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a red gown while Ranveer Singh chose to complement his wife in a black, floral suit with a bow-tie. Alia Bhatt opted for a floral sequenced gown.

congratulations charming didi princess @deepikapadukone for won the award best choregraphy on ghoomar of padmavaat you deserve it you are the best very proud of you princess and happy for you tc #ZeeCineAwards2019 and you're really gorgeous this tonight❤️ pic.twitter.com/S6pwCK2OsR — GEO DIDI PRINCESS DEEPIKA RANVEER BHAI❤️ (@PRINCESSdeeps86) March 19, 2019

The evening was hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal. The young duo put up a humourous show, taking harmless jibes at stars.

They are coming to charm you & mind it, their josh is high! @vickykaushal09 & @TheAaryanKartik are ready to take you on a ride full of entertainment & masti in #ZeeCineAwards2019, Sun, 31st March, 12 noon, only on @zeecinema. pic.twitter.com/AM8FHeZEaO — Zee Cine Awards (@ZeeCineAwards) March 15, 2019

While Deepika reigned strong with her Padmaavat performance earning her an award for Best Actress, Sanju star Ranbir Kapoor picked up the award for Best Actor. Debut performances by Dhadak duo Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor were acknowledged as well. Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun won in the Best Actor in Negative Role category, which deservedly went to Tabu. Ayushmann Khurrana's successful year earned him a trophy for Extraordinary Performer of the Year.

Ranveer Singh's moving performance as Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat was recognised with a Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice award. Luka Chuppi star Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor in comic role for the portrayal of a possessive buddy in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Veteran Hema Malini was presented with an award for Extraordinary Contribution to Indian Cinema.

#2 Ranveer Singh heartfelt speech thanking Sanjay Leela Bhansali for shaping him as an artist. ❤️#AlauddinKhilji #BestActor #ZeeCineAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/P5d9LSmISZ — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) March 19, 2019

The best supporting actor awards went to Katrina Kaif for Zero and Vicky Kaushal for Sanju. Zero also won the award for Best VFX. Debutant director Amar Kaushik picked up the prize for Best Debut Director for Stree.

As far as performances went, the highlight of the evening was Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's joint performance. The couple performed on famous numbers like 'Jeena Jeena' from Badlapur and 'Sun Sathiya' from ABCD 2 among others. Varun then went on to groove to 'High Rated Gabru.'

The actor praised Kiara post the performance and even shared the fact that he performed his solo song 'Firstclass' from Kalank during the evening.

Also thank u @Advani_Kiara for being so graceful and excited about this performance has got me so energised about #firstclass now. Watch out for this girl she’s on fireeeeeeeeee — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 19, 2019

U just performed #firstclass my song from kalank at #ZeeCineAwards2019 and the joy it gave me to dance on a track sung by Arijit and composed by @ipritamofficial. After palat this is the second masala dance song that I feel like breaking the floor on coming soon — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 19, 2019

The evening's highlight was an impromptu gig by Alia and Ranbir on-stage, when the couple were seen dancing to 'Ishq Wala Love'.

There were performances by Ayushmann and Kriti Sanon also.

Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen celebrating 25 years of her iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which is now considered a seminal classic. She performed on the song 'Maye Ni Maye', which has been crooned by Lata Mangeskar. The actress took a trip down the memory lane with her performance and left the audience nostalgic.

The complete list of winners is as follows:

Best Director

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat

Best Actor (Female)

Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat

Best Actor (Male)

Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju

Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice

Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Katrina Kaif for Zero

Extraordinary Performer of the Year

Ayushmann Khurrana

Best Debut (Male)

Ishaan Khatter for Beyond the Clouds/ Dhadak

Best Debut (Female)

Janhvi Kapoor for Dhadak

Best Actor in a Negative Role

Tabu for Andhadhun

Best Actor in a Comic Role

Kartik Aaryan for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Extraordinary Contribution to the Indian Cinema

Hema Malini

Extraordinary Icon for Social Change

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Yasser Desai for 'Naino Ne Bandhi' (Gold)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Vibha Saraf and Harshdeep Kaur for 'Dilbaro' (Raazi)

Best Debut Director

Amar Kaushik for Stree

Best Choreography

'Ghoomar' for Padmaavat

Best Dialogues

Pankaj Tripathi for Stree

Best VFX

Zero

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 10:42:18 IST