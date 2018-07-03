Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se to now release on 31 August; averts clash with Gold, Satyamev Jayate

Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which was earlier scheduled to release on 15 August, will now release on 31 August.

Earlier the movie was slated for an Independence Day release and was bound to compete with Akshay Kumar's Gold and John Abraham-Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyamev Jayate.

In an official statement, Sunny Deol said, “Since 15 August has two patriotic films Gold and Satyamev Jayate which are topical for the day and on 24 August we have our family friend, Anil Sharma's son being launched who has our blessings. Our film is a wholesome family entertainer hence we have decided to release our film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se two weeks later on 31 August 2018.”

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is the third installment in the Deol family franchise and stars Kriti Kharbanda, Binnu Dhillonk, Johnny Lever, Gurmeet Saajan, and Rana Ranbir along with the three Deols. Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Rekha, and Gippy Grewal will be making special cameo appearances in the movie.

It has been directed by the Punjabi film director Navaniat Singh who is known for movies like Mel Karade Rabba, Dharti, Singh vs. Kaur and Rangeelay. The script has been penned by Dheeraj Rattan.

It was also earlier reported that Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur will be singing a song in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Not only that, Bobby Deol will be recreating his father Dharmendra’s iconic suicide scene from Sholay in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 11:19 AM