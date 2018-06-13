Bobby Deol to recreate father Dharmendra's Sholay 'gaon walo' scene in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se

Bobby Deol will be recreating his father Dharmendra’s iconic suicide scene from cult classic Sholay in his upcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (YPDPS), reports Mumbai Mirror.

The original scene from Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 classic has gunman Veeru (Dharmendra) addressing Basanti's aunt and the whole village as he threatens suicide from the top of a tower if mausi ji doesn't agree to their match. The scene etched its place in everyone’s memories with Dharmendra’s unforgettable drunken call for attention, shouting ‘Gaon Walon!’

According to reports, the scene will be recreated thrice in YPDPS which features Dharmendra and his two sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. According to director Navaniat Singh, the scene won’t be a cut paste job but rather an incorporated version of the same. “The flavour of the scene is the same, but the situations are very different” he told Mumbai Mirror. The scene has Bobby Deol taking his personal fight public with declaration from the terrace of his home in Amritsar, in a manner similar to his father’s in Sholay.

The movie marks the third film in the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise and is the debut film for director Navaniat Singh. The first two parts were directed by Samir Karnik and Sangeeth Sivan respectively. The movie is being produced by Sunny Deol, Kamayani Punia Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Jayantilal Gada.

There’s also buzz that Salman Khan and Lulia Ventura will be playback singing for a romantic song featuring Bobby Deol and Kirti Kharbanda for the movie.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 16:01 PM