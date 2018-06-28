Watch: In Satyamev Jayate trailer, John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee indulge in a cat-and-mouse chase

John Abraham, who is still high on the success of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, is back in his familiar action avatar, in the brand new action-thriller Satyamev Jayate.

In Satyamev Jayate, John Abraham is seen delivering vigilante justice with brutish force. The trailer opens with the dialogue "Sach mein achhe din aagaye" as John Abraham in the middle of a monologue that compares the menace of corruption to religious violence. Manoj Bajpayee, who plays a cop in the movie, is on a mission to find the vigilante who acts according to his own code and thinks of himself as the savior of the country. Soon, the game of cat and mouse begins with policemen, led by Bajpayee, searching for John Abraham.

A blood-soaked John Abraham can be seen in impressive, explosive action sequences in the trailer as he talks about women empowerment and carrying out duties towards the country loyally.

Apart from John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee, the movie also stars Amruta Khanvilkar, Aisha Sharma, and Nora Fatehi in the remix rendition of the 1999 song 'Dilbar'. Satyamev Jayate has been directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

It is set to release on Independence Day (15 August) and will clash with Akshay Kumar's Gold. Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 14:24 PM