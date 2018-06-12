Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur to lend their voice for romantic track in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Both Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur will be singing a song in Bobby Deol's upcoming movie Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

A report in Mumbai Mirror states that Salman and Iulia will give playback for a romantic track featuring Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is the third installment in the franchise which also features Bobby's father, veteran actor Dharmendra, and his big brother Sunny Deol.

Mumbai Mirror quotes a source associated with the project saying, "Over a dinner meet, Salman admitted he had a song ready which he’d shortlisted for one of his upcoming films but was happy to give it to Bobby. Iulia recorded her portions in a Mumbai studio last week and Salman will record his once he completes the promotions of Race 3. The video will be shot next month at a Mumbai studio"

The pair of Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur collaborated on the song 'Selfish' from Race 3. While Salman penned the lyrics to the song, Iulia turned playback singer opposite Atif Aslam. Iulia also lent her vocals to the Race 3 song 'Party Chale On' opposite Mika Singh.

Bobby Deol is also a part of the Remo D'Souza directed Race 3, and the movie is all set to release 15 June. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is complete, according to the Mumbai Mirror report, and the makers are eyeing an Independence Day release.

