Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: Rekha, Dharmendra reunite for revamped version of 70s track Rafta Rafta

Dharmendra will be seen sharing screen space once again with Rekha in the revamped version of 'Rafta Rafta' from their 1973 film Kahani Kismat Ki for his forthcoming comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. In the past, the actors have worked together in films like Jhutha Sach, Keemat, Baazi, Gazhab and Kartavya.

According to a previous report, Rekha has rapped for the song, while Sonakshi Sinha, has provided vocals. Firstpost got an exclusive teaser of the music video that also features Salman Khan, Sunny and Bobby Deol. Music director Vishal Mishra has given this classic track a modern and peppy touch, making it a potential party song.

The third instalment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Asrani, Satish Kaushik and Binnu Dhillon. Written by Dheeraj Rattan and directed by Navaniat Singh, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is slated to release on 31 August.

