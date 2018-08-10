Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se trailer: Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby's adventures move from Punjab to Gujarat

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se features the father-sons trio of Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol. The third movie in the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise, this film has been creating buzz for the fun and quirky characterisations of its three main leads.

The trailer, which launched on 10 August, depicts Dharmendra's character as a young-at-heart octogenarian who occasionally hallucinates of Apsaras (fairies). His unending love for alcohol is very obvious and is one of the main reasons he hesitates to go to Gujarat. "Waha ki climate bohot 'dry' hai" he whines, hinting at the fact that it's a dry state.

Sunny's character is also given considerable screen space. But more than him, audiences get a glimpse of his "dhai-kilo-ka-haath". With a mercurial temper and restless nature, his character is often seen crumbling walls (literally) with his superhuman hands.

Bobby is depicted smiling charmingly at Kriti Kharbanda while she mouths Gujarati fluently, a skill that Bobby's character struggles to attain in the film.

The otherwise funny narrative will also have a fair share of emotions, as suggested by few scenes in the trailer. Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se also boasts of several cameos, including Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, the legendary Rekha and even actress Sonakshi Sinha.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is scheduled to hit theatres on 31 August.



