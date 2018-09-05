You are here:

Wonder Woman 1984: Robin Wright to reprise role as Amazonian warrior general Antiope

Robin Wright is all set to reprise her role as Amazonian warrior general Antiope in Wonder Woman 1984.

The House of Cards star is currently shooting a flashback sequence in Spain with Connie Nielsen, who played Wonder Woman's mother, queen Hippolyta, according to Net-a-Porter.

Wright's character, who is Diana/Wonder Woman's aunt and the one responsible for teaching her warrior craft, had died in the first film.

The film has already made news for bringing another character back from the dead, Chris Pine's Steve Trevor. Director Patty Jenkins is returning for the much-anticipated sequel.

The narrative of the Wonder Woman sequel is based in 1984, and is said to follow Diana Prince as she reunites with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) to fight a new evil force. Featuring Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig (who essays the role of the villain Cheetah) and Pedro Pascal in key roles, the film is jointly penned by Jenkings, Geoff Johns, and Dave Callaham.

Recently, director Jenkins shared Trevor's look from the film which depicts him as quite an anachronism. Donning the same uniform and looks from the original film, Trevor seems to be transported to a modern day shopping mall.

Wonder Woman 1984 is slated to hit theatres on 1 November, 2019.

(With inputs from the Press Trust of India)

(Also read — Wonder Woman 1984: Ranchi Diaries actor Soundarya Sharma clarifies rumour of her joining cast)

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 12:34 PM