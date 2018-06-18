Wonder Woman 1984: Everything we know so far about the Gal Gadot-starring sequel

After scoring a record-breaking $821.8 million at the international box office, DC's 2017 juggernaut Wonder Woman is back in the game with Wonder Woman 1984. With Patty Jenkins returning to direct the sequel and Gal Gadot reprising her role as the Amazon princess, all eyes are on the film's developments, after it became a phenomenon in global pop culture.

Here's what we know about WW84 so far:

Backdrop

As the title suggests, Wonder Woman 1984 will be set in the '80s. Many reports suggest that the film could draw its inspiration from George Orwell's seminal novel, 1984, which is about a totalitarian government slowly taking away the rights of the citizens. Therefore, fan theories about Gadot being the crusader of freedom in a dystopian society are rampant. The change will also mark a shift from the previous blockbuster's First World War setting. While the first movie was shot in England, the sequel is currently being filmed in Washington DC.

First look

Gadot on 16 June let her fans in on a little sneak peak into what her character will look like in the upcoming sequel. Although there isn't anything strikingly different about this costume (save for the extra shine) than the one she wore in Wonder Woman, her hair seems to be curlier, just like how people liked it the '80s.

Cast

While Kristen Wiig has been confirmed to play the villainous Cheetah in the sequel, the makers recently teased the return of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor. Diana's love interest, Trevor had died towards the end of the first Wonder Woman movie but is seen walking around in a mall in a photo tweeted by Jenkins, still youthful even though the second film takes place almost 70 years after the first.

Therefore, quite understandably, his return has spawned numerous fan theories ranging from a time loop to Trevor actually being the superheroine's grandson. Game of Thrones and Narcos-fame actor Pedro Pascal has also been roped in to portray a role that has been kept under wraps so far.

Release date

The film was earlier supposed to release on 13 December. However, Warner Bros decided to pull the premiere ahead to 1 November. The decision was made keeping in mind the revised release date of Star Wars: Episode IX, which will not hit the screens on 20 December.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 17:06 PM