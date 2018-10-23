Wonder Woman 1984 pushed to 5 June, 2020; Charlie's Angels reboot takes vacated 1 November, 2019 slot

Los Angeles: Warner Bros has postponed the release date of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 to 5 June, 2020..

Gal Gadot took to Twitter to announce the new release date:

Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!! ✨🙅‍♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/Wj8ORUQLdg — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 22, 2018

The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on 1 November, 2019, reported Variety. The vacated slot has now been taken by Charlie's Angels reboot, Sony announced hours after Warner Bros. decided to push back the release of the sequel to Wonder Woman, informed Variety.

"We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did. This move lands the film exactly where it belongs," Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' president of domestic distribution, said in a statement.

The sequel reunites Gadot with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and co-star Chris Pine, with Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig joining the franchise. The original film revolved around Amazon princess Diana who set out to stop World War I, believing the conflict was started by the longtime enemy of the Amazons, Ares, after American pilot and spy Steve Trevor crash-landed on their island Themyscira and informed her about it.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently the only film dated for 5 June, 2020 as Warner Bros has pulled the release date of The Six Billion Dollar Man off the 2020 calendar, informs The Hollywood Reporter.

The remake of the 1970s TV show, where Lee Majors played an astronaut-turned-cyborg, was initially set for a 2017 release, which was later pushed to summer 2018. As per reports, director Damian Szifron had exited the project in May. The Mark Wahlberg-starrer project is yet to find a director.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 12:55 PM