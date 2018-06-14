You are here:

Steve Trevor or Steve Rogers? Twitterati offer theories on Chris Pine's return in Wonder Woman 1984

FP Staff

Jun,14 2018 10:05:39 IST

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe — The Cheetah — in the Gal Gadot-fronted Wonder Woman 1984.

Director Patty Jenkins announced on Wednesday that principal photography was underway on the Warner Bros Pictures’ follow up to last summer’s record-breaking Wonder Woman, which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office.

But there was another startling revelation that she made which has left fans scratching their heads — the return of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor.

The American pilot and Wonder Woman's love interest sacrificed himself at the end of the first film set during World War I.

So fans are speculating how exactly is it that he looks alive and well in 1984. Is it a mere hallucination, a vision or did Diana Prince travel to the Underworld to get him back? We know Kristen Wiig will be playing Wonder Woman's arch-nemesis, the Cheetah, in Wonder Woman 1984. Along with her heightened senses and superhuman strength, she's been known to shapeshift between her human and animal self. Perhaps, in her DCEU avatar, she can do more?

Here are some of the more intriguing theories.

There's always room for Marvel jokes.

 

After MCU, there was also a Game of Thrones crossover theory...what with Pedro Pascal playing a pivotal role in Wonder Woman 1984.

There were some who were closer to the truth...perhaps.

Thankfully, the Mayor of Long Beach, California came to the rescue asking fans to simmer down and trust Jenkins' vision.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 10:11 AM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Chris Pine #DCEU #Gal Gadot #Hollywood #patty jenkins #Steve Trevor #The Cheetah #Wonder Woman #Wonder Woman 1984

also see

Wonder Woman 1984 first look: Patty Jenkins releases stills of Gal Gadot, teases return of Steve Trevor

Wonder Woman 1984 first look: Patty Jenkins releases stills of Gal Gadot, teases return of Steve Trevor

Wonder Woman 2: Director Patty Jenkins, DC's Geoff Johns tease '80s setting for sequel starring Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman 2: Director Patty Jenkins, DC's Geoff Johns tease '80s setting for sequel starring Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot to reunite with Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson for Rawson Marshall Thurber's Red Notice

Gal Gadot to reunite with Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson for Rawson Marshall Thurber's Red Notice