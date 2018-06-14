Steve Trevor or Steve Rogers? Twitterati offer theories on Chris Pine's return in Wonder Woman 1984

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe — The Cheetah — in the Gal Gadot-fronted Wonder Woman 1984.

Director Patty Jenkins announced on Wednesday that principal photography was underway on the Warner Bros Pictures’ follow up to last summer’s record-breaking Wonder Woman, which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office.

But there was another startling revelation that she made which has left fans scratching their heads — the return of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor.

So apparently Steve Trevor is back in #WW84 ... in an 80s track suit... I'm not mad about it, I'm just really really confused - time loop? grandson? all theories welcome #WonderWomanWednesday pic.twitter.com/dtQHgmOnCu — Trisha Hershberger @ #E32018 (@thatgrltrish) June 13, 2018

The American pilot and Wonder Woman's love interest sacrificed himself at the end of the first film set during World War I.

Steve Trevor is my man but how?? How are you alive, we literally saw you get blown up... https://t.co/H6KxvgwwNE — Stephen (@SoftKloss) June 13, 2018

So fans are speculating how exactly is it that he looks alive and well in 1984. Is it a mere hallucination, a vision or did Diana Prince travel to the Underworld to get him back? We know Kristen Wiig will be playing Wonder Woman's arch-nemesis, the Cheetah, in Wonder Woman 1984. Along with her heightened senses and superhuman strength, she's been known to shapeshift between her human and animal self. Perhaps, in her DCEU avatar, she can do more?

Here are some of the more intriguing theories.

Okay, so the possibilities of Steve Trevor in #WonderWoman1984:

• His weirdly named descendant

• Some god is playing a trick on Diana

• She’s just straight up imagining him and in 1984 wear, for some reason

• Chris Pine is an Immortal who can only die like Highlander — Justin Carter (@GigawattConduit) June 13, 2018

So Steve Trevor is back then...so what are we going with magic, time travel, illegitimate grandson, or dream sequence — JD Miller (@JDMiller14) June 13, 2018

There's always room for Marvel jokes.

OBVIOUSLY Steven Trevor ended up crashing into a very random sheet of ice, and was frozen for years and then found.... — Barbarella (@youthinkmemad) June 13, 2018

Does he have the super soldier serum from Marvel or something? If the 1984 timeline is definite for the Wonder Woman sequel, then wouldn't that make Steve Trevor in his early 70s? https://t.co/OqnWQxg5WH — Neil (@NeiliusPrime) June 14, 2018

I don’t know, man. I too was a fan of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor but Steve being alive decades later feels too much like Steve Rodgers’ joint. — Spidey’s mentor (@ArdoOmer) June 14, 2018

After MCU, there was also a Game of Thrones crossover theory...what with Pedro Pascal playing a pivotal role in Wonder Woman 1984.

Here's my theory on the whole Steve Trevor is alive?? I think Pedro Pascal will be Hades and he's the one who somehow brought him back to life. Maybe he snatched his soul or whatever, maybe he's immortal now...who knows. I can't wait for #WonderWoman1984 — Dammy C. Oshikoya (@DammySensei) June 13, 2018

There were some who were closer to the truth...perhaps.

Did everyone collectively rule out in their minds to the idea that Steve Trevor MIGHT not be Steve Trevor. Like in a world where Gods and Super beings exist, you don't think that villain might not try to use an important person in our hero's previous life to upset her??? Lol — sher (@starfallgoddess) June 13, 2018

Thankfully, the Mayor of Long Beach, California came to the rescue asking fans to simmer down and trust Jenkins' vision.

I’ve been reading WW comics for 30 years. Her stories have always involved magic, and robots, and illusions, and fantasy, and much more. This direction feels so fresh and I’m here for it. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) June 13, 2018

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 10:11 AM