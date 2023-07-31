David and his wife Victoria Beckham were accused of leaking sources about Harry-Meghan. Now, their friendship is over, according to an anonymous insider between Football legend David Beckham and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The source told The Mail that David is “absolutely bloody furious” after accusations supposedly flew during a tense phone call between the couples. “Any making up now is so unlikely,” the insider claimed. Prince Harry reportedly called David Beckham and accused Victoria of talking to press about them.

According to a report published in New York Post Beckhams were in attendance during the royal couple’s marriage in 2018. Amid the reported fallout, Meghan’s friendship with another person with first name Victoria has grown. Victoria Jackson is an influential businesswoman and the couple’s neighbour in Montecito, California.

“Victoria [Jackson] is a dynamic force. She’s someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life. She and Meghan bond on many levels. They are extremely close, they adore each other,” a second source told the outlet.

Reportedly, Meghan has also developed a close-knit circle of friends in Hollywood who are very protective of her. She is on good terms with hair stylist Amanda Leone as well as Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel, the CEO of William Morris Endeavor, and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. Meghan’s former “Suits” co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer also form part of the royal couple’s inner circle of friends.

Prince Harry accused Victoria Beckham of gossiping

According to a report published in sheknows, Harry and Meghan Markle are probably not thrilled by Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, which has some pretty explosive stories that seem to have a very negative Sussex slant. We already know that the royal expert dragged Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney into the Kate Middleton pre-wedding fight, so why not bring David and Victoria Beckham into the gossip chat?

According to the book, via Us Weekly, Harry and Meghan were “addicted” to reading stories about their upcoming wedding and “scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media.” He wrote, “Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other’s frenzy about the media. Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimized by the mildest criticism.” That’s when the author’s claims take an even bigger leap, suggesting that the couple “suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion” and leaking stories about them to the press.

On the other hand, Harry extended an olive branch to Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to the recent reports, Meghan Markle is ‘horrified’ with Prince Harry for reaching out to Prince William and Kate Middleton. The report also claims that the Duke of Sussex have even discussed possible return to the U.K.

