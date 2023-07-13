Meghan uses race to divide. Looks like both Harry and Meghan wants the ultimate destruction of the royal family for their own personal benefits. Schofield told Sky News Australia the Sussexes are “extreme in everything they describe”. “I don’t know if people trust them anymore and I think by creating that racial divide, it felt really calculated and cruel because when Meghan and Harry started whipping this all up it was toward the end of the Queen’s life,” she said.

Meghan Markle previously signed with talent agency William Morris Endeavour which is working to rebrand her as a fashion influencer. What was discovered in the so called ‘near catastrophic car chase’ is that they are extreme in everything that they describe. They have a habit of exaggerating everything beyond limit and playing the victim card all the time.

G B News host Calvin Robinson said that Meghan has used the colour of her skin when it suits her to make herself ‘special’. When it suits her she calls herself black. Meghan was previously rumoured to release a tell-all memoir detailing the allegation of racism against the British Royal family.

On the other hand, Prince Harry is also planning a Netflix documentary about Africa without Meghan Markle. He will be returning to Africa solo for a new Netflix documentary. It’s truly a delicious turn of events as Harry is making headlines this time with a sensational solo project for Netflix.

As per reports published in Daily Record, the Duke of Sussex, no stranger to Africa, is reportedly venturing back to the beloved continent to film a captivating documentary, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana.

According to a story published in Page Six, despite questions over the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s $100 million Netflix deal, the renegade royal is planning a new doc. The Sussexes are under pressure to come up with winning content for Netflix after it was revealed their Spotify deal had imploded.

Prostituting their titles to make more money

Even as they turn their noses up on royal tradition, both Meghan and Harry always wanted to carry their title of princess and prince and even the tradition of hereditary privileges. According to reports as Harry put it, they always wanted their kids to have their birth rights to be Prince and he has done everything in his power.

Harry and Meghan has made a lot of money through the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry’s controversial memoir Spare. They knew that they wouldn’t have made this money has they been members of the royal family. It is very demeaning that Harry and Meghna are prostituting their titles to make more money.

Money-minded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘prostituting’ their titles and the Royal Family to make more money, says Talk TV contributor Esther Krakue. “What is really odd is the fact that Harry and Meghan felt insulted when they found out at the time that their children wouldn’t be eligible to be Prince and Princess,” she told Sky News host Caroline Di Russo.

When Harry and Meghan moved out from the royal British palace for LA, they never really asked for a share of the royal wealth because they knew that they were capable of making it on their own, but they always wanted the power.

Harry & Meghan is Netflix’s most successful documentary. When the docuseries was released detailing their experiences as royals and their relationship with the press, it set new records, racking up more viewing time than any other Netflix documentary in the history of the streaming platform during its first week.