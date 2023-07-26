Meghan unhappy: Harry extended an olive branch to Prince William & Kate Middleton

According to the recent reports, Meghan Markle is ‘horrified’ with Prince Harry for reaching out to Prince William and Kate Middleton. The report also claims that the Duke of Sussex have even discussed possible return to the U.K.

Royal author Tom Bower told GB News that the Duchess of Sussex will be completely against their family’s move to the U.K. According to royal author Meghan Markle is not on speaking terms with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Bower said, “I don’t think he can come back. He’s caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further. I think Meghan would’ve been horrified by Harry’s suggestion. She’s not close to William and Kate…I would imagine the last thing she’d want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace.”

The royal rift between Prince Harry and Prince William

On the other hand, he royal rift between Prince William and his estranged brother, Prince Harry, shows no signs of healing as the latter attempts to extend an olive branch. Despite their shared history, the once-close siblings have been at odds since Prince Harry stepped back from his official royal duties.

In a recent revelation, royal biographer Tom Bower has cast doubt on the possibility of a reconciliation. Bower suggests that should Invictus Games founder Harry, now 38, propose a truce to his brother and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, aged 41, it may meet with rejection. According to Bower, the Duke of Sussex’s actions have caused significant damage to the royal family, making it difficult for him to return to the fold.

“Harry’s offer will ultimately be rejected. I doubt William and Kate can forgive Harry,” Bower asserted in an interview with OK! magazine. He believes that the wounds are too deep to be easily healed, further complicating the chances of a reunion between the brothers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, departed for California in 2020, citing struggles with royal life. Since then, they have embarked on various projects, including a memoir titled Spare by Harry and a documentary on Netflix called Harry & Meghan, in which they openly shared their experiences.

Amidst rumours of Harry attempting to reach out to his brother to end the feud, a source claimed that Prince William was taken aback by the unexpected call. Uncertain about how to respond, the Prince of Wales reportedly remained hesitant about the prospect of reconciliation.

According to marca.com, despite the challenging circumstances, whispers of a potential ceasefire surfaced when an insider shared that Harry expressed his willingness to bury the hatchet and consider a return to London. Reportedly, Harry and Meghan are open to serving under King Charles, indicating a possible return to royal duties.

Meghan doesn’t want to return to London

According to reports, even if Harry’s proposal were to be entertained, it seems Meghan Markleis not eager to return to her former life in London. According to Bower, the former actress, who is now settled in California, is “not close” to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “London was just a stepping stone for her. I would imagine the last thing she’d want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace,” Bower commented.

Meghan Markle are reportedly considering the possibility of relocating to a new residence in Los Angeles. Rumours suggest they are exploring the idea of purchasing a property in the picturesque region of Malibu, which would bring them closer to the heart of Los Angeles. Currently residing in their £11.4-million (₹120 crore) mansion in Montecito, it can take them up to three hours to travel to central Los Angeles.

It’s reported the Sussexes could be making a move to the coast just outside central Los Angeles, home to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, according to The Express UK.

They are “in the early stages” of buying a mansion in the area, considered one of the most sought-after regions in the US. And it’s less than an hour away from central Los Angeles and Beverly Hills – which, as a source told the outlet, is one of its biggest selling points. According to reports published in the The Express UK, Meghan knows parts of the region from being there as a kid. It is uncertain if they will sell Montecito or just add a Malibu spot to buy. The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME,” the source added.

Royal family will ‘absolutely’ welcome the prince home

Prince Harry has been called the prodigal prince for years. Charles will take him back home with open hands. William will also welcome him back; after all they are brothers. On the other hand, ex-royal staff believes that Meghan Markle brainwashed Prince Harry and tied him down to the California mansion. On a lighter note sky news also mentioned that probably Harry was whipped.

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler claims Prince Harry will return to the UK for good – but without Meghan Markle. According to a Mirror report, the late queen also believed that Harry will return to her when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have quit the Royal Family in favour of a life away from the spotlight, moving to LA with son Archie.