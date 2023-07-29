Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been mired in multiple controversies pertaining to their personal lives. And now, another report could only add fuel to the fire they have gone through over the last few years.

Did Buckingham Palace remove Meghan Markle’s name from her son Archie’s birth certificate?

A report by goodto.com says, “The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by the Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials.” The same report also says that in case of Kate Middleton’s children, no such changes were made.

As far as Prince Harry and Meghan‘s second child, daughter Lilibet is concerned, the name of the mother on the birth certificate is Rachel Meghan Markle, sans any royal title in the moniker. Princess Diana’s name in the birth certificates of her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, was entered as “Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales.”

Return to the Royal title?

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to royal life in UK, it is definitely not going to be an easy ride for them and can lead to a lot of humiliation. As for Harry, it is very evident that he doesn’t have a very strong personality and needs a crutch to lean on all the time. He is more like a ‘shuttlecock’ who can easily be swayed from one side to another. Unlike ‘plotter’ Meghan, he is an emotional man who can get easily carried away. Harry should have thought about the consequences before nodding at whatever Meghan said and joining hands in ‘prostituting’ their titles to make more money.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘prostituting’ their titles and the Royal family to make more money, said Talk TV contributor Esther Krakue after the release of Harry’s controversial memoir Spare. Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020, moving to Canada before opting to begin their new life in Montecito, California. The couple have regularly found themselves in headlines, but have only returned to the UK a few times.