After a long gap of four years, the megastar of Bollywood, Salman Khan is giving his fans a special Eid treat with massy entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The trailer and songs have garnered positive responses from cinegoers and we can expect to see its reflection on the box office numbers.

Till now, the film has sold around 30,000 tickets at the national chains with PVR contributing more than 50 per cent. On the other hand, the response in the single screens is great too but the maximum chunk is expected to come through on-the-spot bookings.

Salman Khan’s biggest openers:

Bharat – Rs 42.30 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – Rs 40.35 crores

Sultan – Rs 36.54 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 34.10 crores

Ek Tha Tiger – Rs 32.92 crores

Race 3 – Rs 29.17 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs 27.25 crores

Kick – Rs 26 crores

Dabangg 3 – Rs 24.50 crores

Bodyguard – Rs 21 crores

Looking at the current scenario, we are expecting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to open on the lines of Bodyguard and Dabangg 3. Since it is releasing on the last day before Eid, the collections might get hit on the opening day but it is expected to show a huge jump on Saturday and Sunday and register great first weekend collections.

Peeche ka nahi aage ka nahi abhi, now, present pe mehnat karo future automatically balle balle hoga . Samjhe kya ? Kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan song #OBalleBalle releasing at 7:30 . Enjoy n be happy@hegdepooja @VenkyMama @farhad_samji @Sukhbir_Singer @AlwaysJani @kumaarofficial pic.twitter.com/9GH5qNmnLY — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 17, 2023

Analysing the dynamics and megastardom of Salman Khan, we can say that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has all the potential to emerge a money-spinner and emerge the third clean hit of Bollywood in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Palak Tiwari and others.

