Shehnaaz Gill became a social media sensation post the historic success of Bigg Boss 13. She now makes her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. What are her thoughts on the same? She answers in this exclusive interview with Firstpost.

On working with Salman Khan

It was wonderful. I learned a lot and enjoyed as well. He made all of us feel very comfortable. It was a great experience.

On coming on board for the film

He called me once, I answered the phone call and I was like if it’s a film with Salman Khan, at least I’ll get to experience something. If you have to move forward, you slowly and gradually have to start working in Bollywood also na. So I wanted to have that beginning and I got to learn a lot from Salman Khan. This is how I decided to start my journey and work.

On her box-office expectations

I don’t think I will be able to decide that, the public is going to decide that. It’s a film starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde so let’s leave this on them.

Shehnaaz was at Mehboob Studios few days back and a source, who was present at studios, stated, “Today Shehnaaz Gill’s day was filled with a lot of commitments. She had to fulfill them all and with her dedication, she has been able to complete all of them.”

If we look at the busy day, Gill, the actress started her day with two narrations and meetings; after that, she started promoting her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and did multiple interactions and interviews to promote the film and without any breaks, she completed all her interviews in a row.

