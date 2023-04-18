For cinegoers and box office experts, the auspicious festival of Eid equals to a Salman Khan biggie and this time too the megastar is set to entertain the audience with his masala actioner Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

While experts from the industry are hoping that KKBKKJ will be a money-spinner at the box office, trade expert Ramesh Bala also shared the same opinion. When asked whether Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will open big at the box office, he replied, “Yeah! it should open big time in the Hindi market given the Eid holidays. So, traditionally Salman Khan movies have done well. Since it’s an action movie, like a mass masala entertainer, expecting it to open well. It’s Salman, the genre is good, and the holidays are there, so yeah, I’m hoping it opens big.

When asked about his prediction for the opening day collections of the family entertainer, he answered, “Maybe above Rs 20-25 crore.”

The film also features Tollywood stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu & Pooja Hegde in prominent roles in KKBKKJ. So, when asked whether their presence will help the film in the Telugu markets, Ramesh responded, “Yeah, it will because they have acted in it. So compared to any other Hindi movie, it should do slightly better in Telugu markets compare to a movie which don’t have any Telugu stars. So slightly, it should do better in Telugu markets but obviously depends on word of mouth. How is the movie and other factors however it will have a slightly better opening in Telugu markets.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh and others in prominent roles.

