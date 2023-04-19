Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill are all set for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that stars Salman Khan in the titular role. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the duo sits and chats about how this opportunity landed their way, and much more.

Palak, how did Bijli Bijli change things for you?

It changed the game for me completely. My life has not been the same post the song. Whatever recognition I have today is partly because of the song.

Jassie, do you still feel nervous before facing the camera?

There is a certain amount of nervousness on the first day. It also depends on which actor you’re standing in front of, so there’s some pressure regarding that. I still remember my first scene with Salman Khan, and the scene was such that I had to be a little afraid, a little intimidated in front of him. So it happened organically.

Palak, what was your mother’s reaction and what advice did she give you?

I’m still waiting for her reaction, the delivery late, it’s stuck in customs. She’s usually stingy with her reactions and she’s really going to make me work very hard for it.

On their first meeting with Salman Khan

Palak: My first meeting with him happened when I was eight years old and no matter how hard I try, I will never be able to forget that since it’s all over the internet. He was taking my mom inside the Bigg boss house and I was crying a lot, and he came to me and said ‘Oh baby, it’s okay.’ Even now, he doesn’t give out his hugs very easily, but whenever he does, it’s always worth it.

Jassie: I saw Salman sir for the first time at the Chandigarh airport. He was walking in style with his bouncers. The person who was there with me, informed me that Salman khan would be traveling in economy class. And I was like ‘ what do I need to be scared of it? Such a big personality can also travel in economy class.’ But my first meeting with Salman happened when we were playing in Chandigarh for CCL (celebrity cricket league). I went to him, introduced myself, and he was just staring at me.

On Salman‘s inputs on the film

Palak: He was very involved and present, in every step of the way. And he has made all of us feel very important and present. Every time he used to shoot song he used to call us and ask us for a response. He even reshot an entire song.

Jassie: When we saw that song, we realized that this is not as grand in comparison to the others. And every time there was a new song, he used to call me from my vanity man and ask me for my response or review.

