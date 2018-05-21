Watch: Veere Di Wedding song 'Laaj Sharam' is a musical ode to being carefree, much like the film

The upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, promises to be one hell of a ride. Driven by strong, independent and carefree women, the film celebrates female friendships in its truest (ie non-stereotypical) sense.

The film's latest song 'Laaj Sharam' is an ode to that spirit of being carefree, unbound and free-spirited, no matter what. Featuring all the four leading ladies, 'Laaj Sharam' hints at the awkwardness and nonsense associated around the notion of making women appear in a certain way, especially as a bride during their wedding — a way that complies to patriarchy.

In the film, all the four women find it difficult to somehow fit in those preset boxes and are constantly seen chasing the way out. The song, much like the film, is about their Veere's (alluding to Kareena) wedding. She is not at all prepared for it and is often seen being forced into it — from selecting jewellery, heavy lehengas, to dealing with rites of the passage leading to the D-day.

The song is filled with humorous shots — with a fair share of wedding awkwardness and apprehension — along with a basic sense of female bonding. At the same time, to bring contrast, there are shots of the four women chilling out and having their own personal time. So, while the scenes give you the feeling of being uneasy associated with conventionality, the music demands freedom.

Sung by Divya Kumar & Jasleen Royal, the song also features a rap by Enbee.

Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh (of Khoobsurat fame) and is slated to release on 1 June.

Watch the song here:



