Watch: Tiger Shroff break-dances to Ranveer Singh's 'Khalibali' in tribute to Michael Jackson

As fans around the world remember the pop icon Michael Jackson on his 10th death anniversary, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff also paid tribute to the late star with a unique video. The clip features Tiger recreating Jackson's iconic dance moves to the tune of the popular song 'Khalibali' from Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat.

While maintaining the essence of Jackson's charm, Tiger is seen performing the high-octane dance number in the late King of Pop's famous break-dancing style.

Recently, a documentary titled Killing Michael Jackson was released which explored the intriguing circumstances surrounding his death. On 25 June, the anniversary of Jackson’s passing, fans from around the world have planned an “MJ Innocent Love Rally” through Hollywood to gather at his star on the sidewalk.

The legendary singer passed away on 25 June 2009.

Meanwhile, Tiger, who was last seen in Student Of The Year 2, will next be seen in Baaghi 3 and Rambo.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 18:33:18 IST