Baaghi 3: Riteish Deshmukh joins Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor in third instalment of action franchise

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has joined the Baaghi franchise. The third instalment of the film will see Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor reprising their roles from the 2016 release Baaghi. The project will be helmed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan.

“Riteish has always been a part of my Housefull franchise and now joins the Baaghi clan as well. Baaghi 3 will be my sixth film with him after Heyy Babyy and four instalments of Housefull. We share a great relationship and it was a pleasure writing Lai Bhaari (Riteish’s 2014 Marathi action-drama) for him,” producer Sajid Nadiadwala told Mumbai Mirror.

Check out the announcement here:

IT'S OFFICIAL... Riteish Deshmukh joins #Baaghi3... Stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor... Directed by Ahmed Khan... #Baaghi3 is Riteish's sixth film with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Riteish has wrapped up shooting for Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan which marks his reunion with Siddharth Malhotra after 2014 release Ek Villain. With Baaghi 3, he reunites with his other co-star from the film, Shraddha.

In December 2018, Tiger revealed the release date of the action flick along with a poster of the film. The poster mentioned that Baaghi 3 will release on 6 March, 2020.

Baaghi 3 has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 10:34:54 IST

