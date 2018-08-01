Watch: New Venom trailer finds Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock reveal his darker side, take on Riz Amed's Riot

The latest trailer from Sony’s Spider-Manless universe introduces us to Venom in totality. While the film’s teaser only focused on Tom Hardy and the star cast including Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and Jenny Slate, there was no sign of the Symbiote. The latest clip, however, not only features Venom in action but also includes a monologue from the extraterrestial being.

Directed by Zombieland‘s Ruben Fleischer, Venom is touted to be portrayed as an antihero to Riz Ahmed’s Dr. Carlton Drake rather than a villain in the film.

In the trailer when a man tries to attempt a robbery from Brock's favorite store, Venom kicks in and says, “We will eat both your arms and then both of your legs and then we will eat your face right off your head. You will be this armless, legless, faceless thing, won’t you? Going down the street like a turd in the wind.” This is definitely a sign that the film is bound to be gruesome and action-packed.

Arriving on 5 October, it is the story of Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who transforms into Venom due to an alien species of parasite. Venom has been produced in association with Marvel as seen at the beginning of the trailer which hints at a connection with its Cinematic Universe.

Watch the trailer below:

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 13:13 PM