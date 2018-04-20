Sony Pictures' He-Man movie, titled Masters of the Universe, to be directed by Aaron and Adam Nee

Sony Pictures' upcoming He-Man movie, Masters of the Universe has found its directors in Aaron and Adam Nee, as reported by Variety.

The movie, based on an iconic pop culture toy Mattel’s action figure He-Man, has been televised as a successful animated series in 1983-85, with a successful revival in 2002, and a live action movie in 1987. Now, Sony’s latest project has been developed by Man of Steel-fame David S Goyer who was in line for directing this passion project but due to lack of time, had to forgo in favour of the Nee Brothers, as reported by CBR.

The Nee Brothers are known for their indie feature Band of Robbers and will be helming the project which is slated for a 2019 release. The movie has been under development since Sony acquired the licensing rights from Mattel and Goyer was hired to write the film in April 2017. The script seems to be an origin story, as the events of the movie take place in the mystical land of Eternia, where Prince Adam channels the mythical Power of Grayskull through his Power Sword to become He-Man and fight the evil Skeletor.

Sony Pictures, which has had a good 2017 after a long wait with two massive block busters hits, in Spiderman: Homecoming and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, has appointed Matt Milam to oversee the project which will be filmed in Europe, as reported by Variety.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 12:06 PM