Venom trailer: Watch Tom Hardy's character transform into a monstrous anti-hero alien symbiote

The first official trailer for Venom has been released and it looks like an all-out riot.

Tom Hardy plays journalist Eddie Brock who lands an interview with Carlton Drake, the controversial leader of the Life Foundation. Before the interview, Eddie Brock refers to Carlton Drake and tells his girlfriend Ann Weying that the guy she works for is "an evil person". Soon, during the interview, Brock ends up asking Drake a question that really irks him: "What about the allegations that you recruit your most vulnerable for tests that end up killing people?" At this point, Drake calls off the interview and issues an unclear threat to Brock.

Then starts Brock's attempts at hiding in plain sight before he is approached by someone from the Life Foundation who informs him about the symbiotes and Carlton Drake's dangerous obsession with them. It's only after this that Brock falls sick and begins hearing a voice inside his head. The next thing he knows, he's fighting off bad guys and killing people with zero hesitation. You can see Brock having conversations with his new-found superpowers; he even tries to control it. When asked who he is, Brock says, "we are Venom".

Venom stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, Riz Ahmed as Carlton Drake, and Michelle Williams as Ann Weying. Actress-comedian Jenny Slate, best known for her role as Donna Stern in Obvious Child, will be seen playing Dora Skirth. The movie also stars Woody Harrelson, Scott Haze, Reid Scott, Sope Aluko, and Michelle Lee.

Venom has been directed by Ruben Fleischer (best known for directing Zombieland), and is intended to be the first film in Sony’s Marvel Universe. The script has been written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, and Kelly Marcel.

The character of Eddie Brock first appeared in the original 2002 Spider-Man movie as an active freelance photographer at The Daily Bugle. The same character was next seen in Spider-Man 3 and was portrayed by actor Topher Grace. In Spider-Man 3, Topher Grace's Eddie Brock changes into Venom and plays the guy Peter Parker fights off.

Venom release on 5 October. You can watch the trailer below:

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 12:46 PM