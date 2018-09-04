Watch: Gali Guleiyan behind the scenes shows Manoj Bajpayee exploring bylanes of Chandni Chowk

Dipesh Jain's Gali Guleiyan dismantles the popular notion of Old Delhi as ever-bursting with vibrant colours and textures, instead creating an atmosphere of claustrophobia with its use of the maze-like bylines of Chandni Chowk.

In a behind-the-scenes video released by the makers, Manoj Bajpayee is seen narrating his journey through the shooting of the film. He says that when Dipesh approached the actor for Gali Guleiyan, he asked to read the script before any discussion ensued regarding the film. After 10 days, intrigued by the script, the actor gave a nod to the film.

Manoj, who won the Best Actor award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for his role in the film, features in a heart-wrenching portrayal of a man trapped within the walls and alleys of old Delhi and his own mind, and it is about how he attempts to break free to find a human connection.

He is supported by an ensemble cast of Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami, along with debutant child actor Om Singh.

Gali Guleiyan has been produced by Shuchi Jain of Extant Motion Pictures is all set to release in India on 7 September. The film, also known as In The Shadows, has travelled to almost 20 international film festivals, even winning a Special Jury Mention at the gala in Melbourne.

