Gali Guleiyan trailer: Old Delhi's dingy, labyrinthine alleys form the core of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer

Dark, decrepit, dingy old alleys of Delhi and a disheveled man hearing a screeching mother in a vain attempt to protect her son from his aggressive father sets the tense, disturbing atmosphere for Gali Guleiyan, the psychological thriller directed by Dipesh Jain.

The trailer, featuring Manoj Bajpayee as Khuddoos, has old Delhi at its core. The dirty, labyrinthine alleys with dangling electrical wires almost feel like 'Bhul Bhoolaiya' or a web, where once lost, it is almost impossible to escape.

The trailer almost evokes a sense of suspense and discomfort with its arresting background score and detailed visuals.

Neeraj Kabi, whose latest performance in Sacred Games was widely appreciated, is portrayed as a violent, aggressive father whereas Shahana Goswami is seen as his wife, trying to protect their son from getting ruthlessly beaten. Also seen is Ranvir Shorey, who appears to be Khuddus' confidante and his only connection with the world outside the walled city.

Gali Guleiyan, which earned Manoj Bajpayee a Best Actor award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, is all set to release in India on 7 September. It has been produced by Shuchi Jain of Exstant Motion Pictures.

The film, also known as In The Shadows — has travelled to almost 20 international film festivals. It even won a Special Jury Mention at the gala in Melbourne.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 16:28 PM