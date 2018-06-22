You are here:

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Gali Guleiyan to be screened at Munich International Film Festival

FP Staff

Jun,22 2018 18:00:05 IST

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film Gali Guleiyan is going to have its UK premiere at the London Indian Film Festival and its European premiere at the Munich International Film Festival. The psychological drama will continue its festival run and also be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart.

A still from Gule Guleiyan. Image from Twitter/@NoyonSENSE

Bajpayee had earlier won the Best Actor award at New York Indian Film Festival for his performance in this Dipesh Jain-directed project. The film's plot revolves around the madding lanes and alleys of Old Delhi and a man's mission to break free from them and find a human connection. Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami also play pivotal roles in the film which also marks the debut of child actor Om Singh.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the film, the director says, "Gali Guleiyan takes you into the depths of human mind and emotions. In many ways it is an ode to my growing up years in the alleys of Old Delhi- to my personal fears and a feeling of entrapment that I had experienced as a child."

Awaiting its theatrical release, Gali Guleiyan has been produced by produced by Shuchi Jain of Exstant Motion Picture.

