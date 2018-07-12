Watch: Fans tell Katrina Kaif 'you need a better attitude' after she refused to pose for selfies in Canada

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was part of an altercation with fans in Canada after she refused to pose for selfies, stating she was too tired after a long stage show.

A video of the incident has now gone viral, in which Kaif is seen coming out of a hotel and refusing to pose for selfies. What followed is a string of boos from fans who asked her to get a "better attitude". They even went to the extent of saying that they weren't waiting for her, but only for Salman Khan.

However, Kaif later amicably posed with all the waiting fans and let them take selfies and pictures with a smiling face.

Kaif is currently touring with Salman Khan's Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded which has been running across the United States and Canada. She performed on stage along with Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

Meanwhile, in a report published by Mid-Day, Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded has been accused of double-selling tickets to audience members resulting in many fans being shown the door. This particular Vancouver event, held on 1 July, was organised by Gold Spade Entertainment, the report states.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 14:38 PM