Salman Khan's Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded accused of mismanagement during Vancouver event

Salman Khan's Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded has been running across the United States and Canada and features stars like Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha. But the Salman Khan North American tour has been accused by disgruntled fans of mismanagement during its Vancouver stop.

In a report published by Mid-Day, Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded has been accused of double-selling tickets to audience members resulting in many fans being shown the door.

This particular Vancouver event, held on 1 July, was organised by Gold Spade Entertainment, the report states. The tour, on the other hand, is managed by Sohail Khan Official Entertainment and JA Events, the Mid-Day report states. Bhavesh Patel of Sahil Promotions is the international promoter in the US and Canada.

The report quotes Perminder Chohan, who bought two seats in the VVIP section only to find another couple occupying his place, saying, "When we asked the couple to vacate our seats, the security guards pushed me out of the auditorium. My friend Rahul Gill, who had another seat in the section, questioned the security's actions. Next thing you know, they kicked him out too. The organisers were present there, but they didn't defend us."

The report also quotes Chohan's friend Rahul Gill—who alleges that the VVIP passes were double sold—saying, "Many people couldn't find their seats as the tickets were sold twice over. A couple had occupied my seats too, but they were polite enough to move when I showed them my tickets. You don't expect such mismanagement when you have bought tickets worth $5,000 each."

He further said that several attendees faced a similar situation, "A lot of people started complaining on Gold Spade's site. Instead of addressing the concerns, they pulled the site down yesterday."

The Mid-Day report also states that audience member Avtar S Virdi shelled out $10,000 for two VVIP passes, and another $2,000 for the meet-and-greet event, but he was told at the last minute that the post-gig event was cancelled.

Mid-Day reached out to Jordy Patel of JA Events who claimed that Salman Khan and other stars honoured the meet-and-greet commitment. He also said that sometimes local promoters over-commit to get more footfalls, and that is what happened in Vancouver.

Some concert goers also took to Facebook to register their displeasure with the entire event:

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 16:31 PM