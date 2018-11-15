You are here:

Watch: Dumbo trailer introduces new characters from Tim Burton's re-imagining of Disney classic

Disney recently released the trailer of its upcoming live-action adaptation of Dumbo. Tim Burton has directed the remake that tells the story of a baby elephant, who is subjected to mockery and jokes for his oversized ears.

Colin Farrell plays Dumbo's keeper, Holt Farrier, a war veteran who joins a struggling circus troupe. The trailer also introduces Danny DeVito as Max Medici, the circus owner, Eva Green as aerial artist Colette Merchant and VA Vandevere played by Michael Keaton. Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins feature as as Farrier's kids Milly and Joe.

Vandevere is an entrepreneur who wants to include Dumbo in a special act for his grand venture Dreamland and turn him into a crowd puller. But soon, Holt realises that Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

The trailer features a devastating scene where the baby elephant is separated from his mother, set to Norwegian pop star Aurora's rendition of the signature ballad 'Baby Mine'.

Burton is known for films like Ed Wood, Edward Scissorhands, Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, Frankenweenie and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. He also worked on a reimagined version of Alice in Wonderland.

Besides Dumbo, Disney has a big slate of potential blockbusters lined up for next year, that include Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, Aladdin, The Lion King, Star Wars Episode IX and the animated Toy Story 4.

Dumbo is slated to release on 29 March, 2019.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 13:58 PM