Toy Story 4 teaser trailer: Disney-Pixar's latest instalment introduces us to Tony Hale's Forky

Disney has a big slate of potential blockbusters lined up next year that includes the live-action Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King and Star Wars Episode IX and the animated Toy Story 4, which just got its first teaser trailer.

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the toys are back for an all-new adventure as they welcome new friends to Bonnie’s room, including a reluctant new toy called Forky (voiced by Tony Hale). But Forky insists that he is NOT a toy! An actual spork-turned-craft-project, Forky is pretty sure that he doesn’t belong in Bonnie’s room. Unfortunately, every time he tries to get away, someone yanks him back into an adventure he’d rather skip.

"Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story,” said director Josh Cooley in a press release. “And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring...The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose,” said Cooley. “A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”

Official synopsis: Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Directed by Josh Cooley and produced by Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen, Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures into theaters on 21 June, 2019.

Watch the teaser trailer here:

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018 20:28 PM