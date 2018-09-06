Captain Marvel first look: Brie Larson suits up as Marvel's next big superhero to take on the Skrulls

Brie Larson had teased on Tuesday night about how she intended to break the Internet with Entertainment Weekly aiding and abetting. Now, both have gone and done just that as we finally got our first official glimpse of the Oscar-winning actress as Captain Marvel.

In an EW exclusive feature, ten fresh new images from Marvel Studios' next big superhero venture were unveiled and they look fascinating to say the least.

As we all know, Captain Marvel is the first Marvel Studios project to be fronted by a female superhero. Larson will portray the character of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, a US Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident, which imbues her with the powers of superhuman strength, energy projection, and flight. And the photos reveal her suited up in a red, blue, and gold costume in a faithful adaptation from the comics. Speaking about her character, Larson said, “She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.”

We're also told that she has left Earth to work with Starforce, an elite Kree military team led by commander Mar-Vell (Jude Law). In other images, we get first glimpses of a young Nick Fury without his iconic eye-patch (Samuel L Jackson), her oldest friend Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) and the antagonists — an army of Skrulls led by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). We also see Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Hounsou) and Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), both of whom had previously appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy.

In keeping with the film's 90s theme, one of the images finds Larson rocking a cool Nine Inch Nails t-shirt in one of the photos.

Captain Marvel, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, opens worldwide on 8 March, 2019.

